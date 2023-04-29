More fruit and vegetable shortages to come as weather hits crops in UK and Spain | supermarket





Shoppers have been warned that they are facing more fruit and vegetable shortages as temperatures soar to unprecedented levels in southern Spain and a late start to the growing season due to cold, overcast weather in the UK.

Temperatures were expected to reach a new April record of 39C (102F) in parts of Andalucía on Friday amid a prolonged drought that has affected Spain’s vegetable production. Crdoba reached a record 38.8C on Thursday.

Spain has been plagued by drought since January last year and this April is likely to be the hottest and driest April on record.

Meanwhile, British growers are facing weather challenges, particularly a cold start to the spring growing season and lack of sunlight.

Fresh produce grown in Spain for UK consumption includes tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuce, broccoli and citrus fruits.

Sainsburys warned of further shortages this week. Chief executive Simon Roberts said some problems remain with fresh produce, such as peppers and eggs.

Waitrose, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, said: [of peppers] We expect stock levels to stabilize in the coming weeks as we move into the UK season.

A British retail consortium said bad weather in southern Europe had disrupted harvests for some fruits and vegetables, including peppers. Morrison plans to lift the restrictions on Monday, but earlier this week limited customers to two packs of peppers.

Supermarket shelves saw wide gaps in February when retailers including Tesco, Aldi, Asda and Morrisons rationed certain products such as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. Due to the shortage, the price of fresh fruits and vegetables has also risen sharply.

Many salad crop producers in the UK have delayed planting fruits and vegetables as the cold weather has made them more dependent on energy to heat and light greenhouses.

According to Lee Stiles of the Lea Valley Growers Association, those who planted crops including cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and eggplants waited until the end of March to avoid skyrocketing energy bills.

This has delayed the start of picking to mid-April, when domestic crops begin to displace foreign imports, creating a domestic supply shortage and leaving supermarket shelves empty.

A lack of spring sunshine also played a role, Stiles said. Current crops are still looking good. [their growth is] It’s a bit slow because of the light level. The light levels were particularly low this year.

He added that every 1% decrease in sunlight equates to a 1% decrease in crop yield.

Association members generally produce about three quarters of UK cucumbers (80 million tonnes) and eggplants (100 million tonnes) and 10% of UK tomatoes.

An industry insider said that the cold spring was difficult for those who only grow crops outside.

Christine McDowell, horticultural and potato advisor for the National Farmers Union, said:

