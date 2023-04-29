Why did Iran seize a tanker bound for the United States in the Gulf of Oman? | Oil and Gas News





Neither side has acknowledged whether Iran’s capture of the Turkish-operated tanker was a tit-for-tat decision.

Tehran, Iran Iran and the United States have once again found themselves on opposite sides providing conflicting accounts of the events that led to Tehran’s seizure of a tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

Iranian state television broadcast footage on Friday of the country’s navy commandos boarding the Marshall Islands-flagged tanker Advantage Sweet during a helicopter operation the day before.

The Turkish-operated, Chinese-owned tanker entered the Gulf of Oman after passing through the Strait of Hormuz and was reportedly bound for Houston, Texas, carrying Kuwaiti crude oil for US energy company Chevron Corp. .

Iran said the tanker collided with an unidentified Iranian vessel hours before it was seized, resulting in several crew members falling overboard and missing and others injured. The tanker then fled the scene and ignored radio calls for eight hours before it was seized based on a court order, the Iranian military said.

We repeatedly asked the ship to stop so we could investigate further, but there was no cooperation, Mostafa Tajodini, Iran’s naval operations deputy, told news outlets. State.

The ship’s manager, a Turkish company called Advantage Tankers, said similar experiments showed that the crew, 24 of whom are Indian, are not at risk.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet based in the Middle East said Iran’s actions were a violation of international law and called on Tehran to immediately release the tanker.

Iran’s continued harassment of ships and interference with navigation rights in regional waters pose a threat to maritime security and the global economy, he said, adding that it was at least the fifth commercial vessel captured by Iran in the past two years.

Moving from tit to tat

On Friday, the Reuters news agency reported that the seizure of the ship was a response to the confiscation of a tanker by the United States in order to apply its unilateral sanctions on Tehran.

The report said the Iran-linked tanker was the Marshall Islands-flagged Suez Rajan, which had a Greece-based manager and was believed to have been positioned for the last time near southern Africa before being seized several days before the capture of the vessel Advantage Sweet by Iran.

There are precedents for such tit-for-tat actions, with the United States attempting to confiscate an Iranian oil shipment near Greece last year, prompting Tehran to seize two Greek tankers and seize them. hold for months. Greece’s Supreme Court eventually ordered that the cargo be returned to Iran, and the Greek ships were also released.

Washington has imposed its toughest sanctions on Iran, which include preventing Tehran’s oil sales, after former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

Amid stalled efforts to restore the nuclear deal, which curbed Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting sanctions, Iran has circumvented embargoes and steadily increased its oil sales.

Twelve U.S. senators on Thursday urged President Joe Biden to lift Treasury Department political roadblocks that have hindered the seizure of more shipments of Iranian oil in a call that could heighten tensions.

