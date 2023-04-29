Cathay Pacific’s free air ticket campaign comes to the UK





Cathay Pacific will offer more than 3,000 round-trip fares from the UK to Hong Kong as part of a campaign to bring tourism back to the UK. The airline has already distributed tens of thousands of tickets to lucky winners over the past few months.

Cathay Pacific UK air ticket distribution

The airline’s “World of Winners” campaign will reach the UK after the airline announced plans to gift more than 3,000 fares from the UK to Hong Kong. Tickets can be exchanged on airline services from London Heathrow (LHR) and Manchester Airports (MAN) to Hong Kong International Airport (HKG).

Kenneth Wong, Regional Director for Hong Kong Tourism Europe, said:

“Hong Kong is delighted to welcome visitors from Europe. It is a vibrant and diverse city offering everything from world-class museums, historic architecture, amazing dining and nightlife, and even exhilarating hiking experiences beyond its iconic skyline.”

As reported by the South China Morning Post, this is the latest prize announcement. The airline will award Hong Kong residents more than 27,000 exchangeable tickets to 46 destinations in 26 countries. Officials previously said the push for North American tourists would begin in May, so keep an eye out for US and Canadian announcements in the coming weeks.

In previous rounds, winners received perks such as HK$100 ($13) shopping and dining vouchers and free welcome drinks at over 100 establishments, so UK participants can expect something similar.

How to enter

Passengers must be Cathay Pacific members and must apply through the airline’s website to be eligible for the opportunity. The winner will receive a round-trip economy class ticket excluding taxes and surcharges, basically saving money on a much discounted fare.

The giveaway starts on May 9th at 09:00 and continues until May 15th. Fares will be paid on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 3,260 members who have entered the correct answer on the website. In previous campaign rounds, participants had to correctly answer a series of multiple-choice questions in order to successfully apply.

Photo: Vincenzo Pace | simple flight

Winners will be notified individually on May 15th when the campaign ends. At this point, merchandise must be redeemed between June 5th and July 4th and is valid for travel within 9 months of receipt where blackout period applies.

huge fee giveaways

Hong Kong authorities are sponsoring a giveaway of up to 700,000 tickets to attract more international visitors. While visitor numbers to Hong Kong have surged from last year, the number of visitors to Hong Kong in 2019 is only a fraction of the pre-pandemic figure of over 56 million.

Hong Kong Airport Authority Chief Operating Officer Vivian Cheung said:

“As part of our relief package for the Hong Kong aviation industry during the pandemic, we are providing liquidity support to home-based airlines by sponsoring tickets in advance, with the goal of using tickets to facilitate traffic recovery when the pandemic subsides in 2020. .. Hong Kong has opened and we welcome visitors from all over the world.”

The Cathay Pacific World of Winners campaign is sponsored by the Airport Authority Hong Kong and is part of the Hong Kong Tourism Board’s (HKTB) “Hello Hong Kong” campaign. After reopening its borders to tourists this year, Hong Kong is eager to bring tourists back after the world was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Did you win a free fare on Cathay Pacific? where are you going to fly? Let us know your plans in the comments.

Source: South China Morning Post

Cathay Pacific is one of the airlines most affected by COVID-19 in the world. Photo: Vincenzo Pace | simple flight

Cathay Pacific

IATA/ICAO code: CX/CPA

Airline type: full service airline

Hub: Hong Kong International Airport

Founded: 1946

Alliance: Oneworld

CEO: Augustus Tang

Country: China (Special Administrative Region)

