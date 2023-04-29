Russian pilots tried to ‘fight’ US planes over Syria, US Central Command says





According to a US Central Command spokesman, Russian pilots attempted to engage US aircraft over Syria, in a recent pattern of more aggressive behavior.

The attempts occurred in several of the most recent cases of aggressive behavior by Russian pilots, Colonel Joe Buccino said.

Russian pilots don’t appear to be trying to shoot down American planes, a US official told CNN, but they may be trying to provoke the United States and drag us into an international incident.

In military aviation, dogfights engage in dogfights, often at relatively close ranges.

A video released by the US Central Command on April 2 shows a Russian SU-35 fighter jet carrying out a dangerous and unprofessional interception of a US F-16 fighter jet.

A second video from April 18 shows a Russian fighter that violated coalition airspace and approached within 2,000 feet of a US plane, a distance that a fighter jet can cover in seconds .

In recent years, the United States and have used a deconfliction line between the two armies in Syria to avoid mistakes or unintended encounters that can inadvertently lead to escalation.

US officials have reached out to their Russian counterparts about the recent incidents, and the Russians have responded, the official said, but never in a way that acknowledges the incident.

Since the beginning of March, Russian planes have violated deconfliction protocols a total of 85 times, the official said, including flying too close to coalition bases, failing to reach the deconfliction line, etc. .

It also includes 26 instances in which armed Russian planes flew over US and coalition positions in Syria.

It appears to be consistent with a new way of operating, the official said. US pilots have refused to engage in dogfights and are adhering to deconfliction measures protocols, the official added.

The United States has about 900 troops in Syria as part of the ongoing campaign to defeat ISIS.

The more aggressive behavior of Russian pilots also occurred outside of Syria.

In March, a Russian SU-27 fighter jet collided with an American MQ-9 Reaper drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.

The collision damaged the drone’s propeller, forcing it into the water in an incident the United States described as dangerous, unprofessional and even reckless.

This is concerning because it increases the risk of miscalculation, and given incidents like the interception of MQ-9 and the subsequent downing over the Black Sea, it is not the kind of behavior I expect from an Air Force professional, the Commander of U.S. Air Force Central Command, Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich said in a statement earlier this month.

Russia then handed out state awards to the pilots of Russian jet planes.

