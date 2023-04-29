Kim Jong Un’s sister warns that the pact between the United States and South Korea risks serious danger | Nuclear Weapons News





Kim Jong Un’s sister said North Korea would respond in direct proportion to her country’s enemies, the United States and South Korea.

North Korea’s Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un, has warned her country will stage more displays of military power in response to a new deal between South Korea and the United States aimed at stepping up deterrence nuclear power to counter threats from Pyongyang.

The agreement reached this week between Washington and Seoul to strengthen South Korean nuclear security will only worsen the situation and demonstrates extreme hostility towards North Korea, Kim Yo Jong said, according to a report by the media on Saturday. of state.

North Korea is now confident that it still needs to perfect a nuclear war deterrent, Kim Yo Jong said, according to comments carried by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The more the enemies are determined to hold nuclear war exercises and the more nuclear assets they deploy near the Korean peninsula, the more the exercise of our right to self-defense will become directly proportional to them, she said. according to KCNA.

The U.S.-Korea deal will only put the peace and security of Northeast Asia and the world in greater danger, and it is an act that can therefore never be welcome, a- she declared.

Kim Yo Jong also lambasted US President Joe Biden for his warning that a North Korean nuclear attack would bring about the end of the Kim regime, describing the US leader as too miscalculated and irresponsible.

North Korea wouldn’t simply dismiss Bidens’ words as a nonsensical remark from a bygone person, she added.

When you consider that phrase has been personally used by the President of the United States, our most hostile adversary, it is menacing rhetoric that you have to be prepared for in far too great an aftermath.

Kim Yo Jong did not specify exactly what measures North Korea plans to take.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and Biden this week released what was dubbed the Washington Declaration, bolstering the US nuclear umbrella over South Korea, which is increasingly nervous about Pyongyang’s aggression. . The declaration involves the regular deployment of strategic assets, including the first visit to a South Korean port by a US ballistic nuclear submarine in decades, a Washington official told the AFP news agency this week. .

There are no plans to station US nuclear weapons in South Korea.

Climbing from tac to tac

Bidens’ meeting with Yoon in Washington, D.C. came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula, as the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and combined U.S.-South Korean military drills increased in a tit-for-tat cycle over the past year.

South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Saturday that Kim Yo Jong, who has a reputation for influencing inter-Korean affairs under Kim’s rule as deputy department director of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, has also called the South Korean president a fool who had put security in crisis with his incompetence.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has tested around 100 missiles, including multiple demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles and a slew of short-range launches that the North has described as simulated nuclear strikes on South Korea.

Leader Kim Jong Un is expected to up the ante in the coming weeks or months as he continues to ramp up a campaign to cement his country’s status as a nuclear power.

North Korea has defied years of punitive sanctions to continue working on its banned nuclear and missile programs. He also indicated that he would not consider giving up weapons that he sees as insurance against regime change by a hostile United States and its ally Seoul.

South Korea’s unification ministry, which is responsible for inter-Korean affairs, criticized Kim Yo Jong’s comments, saying his foul language demonstrated the modest level of the regime in North Korea, Yonhap reported.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/29/kim-jong-uns-sister-warns-us-s-korea-pact-risks-serious-danger The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos