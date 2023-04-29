Tested by Oakley, SunGod, etc.





A must-have for all seasons, from blazing hot summer days to blazing winter sun, decent sunglasses have a bigger impact on your running than you think.

Sunglasses not only protect your eyes from UV rays, but squinting and straining your face in bright light can strain your neck and shoulder muscles, disrupt your posture, and make running more difficult than necessary. It sounds dramatic, but the advice to smile more when running is based on the fact that it relieves tension in the face and jaw and relieves tension in the shoulders.

The best running sunglasses to shop now

This is our top pick for running sunglasses that you can recognize at a glance. Scroll down to see the full list.

What are the benefits of sunglasses for running?

This boils down to two main things: comfort and lenses. The glasses should be comfortable (no surprise there) and that includes the nose piece/bridge and arms.

Glasses should be placed on the bridge of the nose and ideally have a rubber nose piece to aid in grip. If the nose piece is too small or the nose is too wide, the glasses may sit too high over the nose and pop or get stuck.

The arms should be secured to the sides of the head, but not in a vise. If you don’t want to realize mid-run that your glasses are too tight and give you a headache, you should try on a few pairs first.

The main reason to buy sunglasses is to block the sun from your eyes, and that comes down to the lenses. They exist to block UV rays (UVA and UVB) under all conditions and come in a variety of shades and coatings, some useful and some not so.

The most useful are polarized lenses. This means that the lens is designed to reject horizontal light waves and pass only vertical light waves. Dramatically reduces glare. They also don’t have to be expensive, so they’re worth considering regardless of your budget.

Thankfully, all of the specs reviewed below have been worn, sweated, and enjoyed by a variety of face and head shapes. A nice feature are lightweight sunglasses. None of the below is heavy by any stretch of the imagination, but 10g here and there can make a significant difference when wearing sunglasses all day.

One

sunglasshut.com

Oakley Actuator 2

sunglasshut.com

Oakley Hydra 3

tracksmith.com

Traksmith The Charles Sunglasses 4

bolle.com

Balle Volt 2.0 5

condorcycles.com

old supernova 6

decathlon.co.uk

Kalenji Runperf 2 £29.99

£26.99 (10% off)

8

sunglasshut.com

Oakley Radar Ev Advancer 9

blacks.co.uk

Smith Tempo Max £140.00

£90.00 (36% off)

10

alpinetrek.co.uk

Spectrum Blankster £197.95

£108.87 (45% off)

11

sungod.co

Sungod UltrasTM

