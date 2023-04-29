US Army Grounds All Aviation Units for Training After Fatal Helicopter Crashes | US Army





The US military grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky last month.

The suspension took effect immediately, with units grounded until they completed training, Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence Kelley said.

The training of active units must take place from 1 to 5 May. National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31 to complete theirs.

The move bars all Army Airmen, except those serving on critical missions, until they complete the required training, the Army said.

Two army helicopters collided Thursday near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. Aircraft from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, at Fort Wainwright were returning from training at the time of the crash, according to the military. The unit is part of the 11th Airborne Division, nicknamed the Arctic Angels.

Military investigators from Fort Novosel, Alabama, were expected to arrive at the crash site by Saturday, said John Pennell, spokesman for the US Army in Alaska.

The military said Thursday that two of the soldiers died at the site and the third on the way to the hospital in Fairbanks. The injured soldier was taken to hospital and was in stable condition on Friday, Pennell said. The names of those killed were not immediately released.

The safety of our Airmen is our top priority, and this suspension is an important step in ensuring that we are doing everything we can to prevent accidents and protect our personnel, said the Army Chief of Staff, the General James McConville.

The accident is the second involving military helicopters in Alaska this year. Two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna in February. The plane was one of four traveling from Fort Wainwright to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Anchorage.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise about 50 miles northeast of Fort Campbell in Kentucky.

The military said the two fatal crashes were still under investigation, but there was no indication of a link between the two incidents.

