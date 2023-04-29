Army airmen train after fatal crashesExBulletin





In this photo released by the U.S. Army, AH-64D Apache Longbow attack helicopters from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment hover over a mountain range near Fort Wainwright, Alaska, June 3, 2019 Cameron Roxberry/AP .

JUNEAU, Alaska The U.S. military has grounded aviation units for training after 12 soldiers died last month in helicopter crashes in Alaska and Kentucky, the military branch said Friday.

The suspension of air operations took effect immediately, with units grounded until they completed training, Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence Kelley said. For units on active duty, training must take place between May 1 and May 5. National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31 to complete the training.

“This decision bars all Army Airmen, except those serving on critical missions, until they have completed the required training,” the Army said in a statement.

On Thursday, two army helicopters collided near Healy, Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth. Aircraft from the 1st Attack Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright, near Fairbanks, were returning from training at the time of the crash, according to the Army. The unit is part of the 11th Airborne Division, nicknamed the “Arctic Angels”.

Military investigators were heading to interior Alaska, with a team from Fort Novosel, Alabama, expected to arrive at the crash site by Saturday, spokesman John Pennell said. US Army in Alaska. Little new information about the crash was released on Friday.

The military said Thursday that two of the soldiers died at the site and the third on the way to the hospital in Fairbanks. The fourth injured soldier was taken to hospital and was in stable condition on Friday, Pennell said. The names of those killed were not immediately released.

“The safety of our Airmen is our top priority, and this withdrawal is an important step in ensuring that we are doing everything we can to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” the Army Chief of Staff said. , James McConville, on the decision of ground flying units. for training.

The accident is the second accident involving military helicopters in Alaska this year.

In February, two soldiers were injured when an Apache helicopter rolled over after taking off from Talkeetna. The aircraft was one of four to fly to Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage from Fort Wainwright.

In March, nine soldiers were killed when two US Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed during a routine nighttime training exercise about 50 kilometers northeast of Fort Campbell in the Kentucky.

The military said that while Thursday’s crash and the one in Kentucky are being investigated, “there is no indication of a connection between the two crashes.”

Healy is home to about 1,000 people about 10 miles north of Denali National Park and Preserve, or about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Located on the Parks Highway, the community is a popular place to spend the night when visiting Denali Park, home to the continent’s tallest mountain.

Healy is also famous for being the closest town to the old abandoned bus in the outback and popularized by the book ‘Into the Wild’ and the movie of the same name. The bus was retired and taken to Fairbanks in 2020.

