USA get favorable draw for FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup 2023





Team USA earned a favorable draw on Saturday in their quest to resume the FIBA ​​Basketball World Cup, although the Americans have a potential meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo when they face Greece at the start of the event.

The draw for the 32-team basketball tournament, which runs from August 25 to September 10, was held in Manila on Saturday. The World Cup will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.

The Americans, who will be led for the first time by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, will open Group C in Manila against New Zealand on August 26 before playing Greece on August 28 and Jordan on August 30. .

GroupTeams (world ranking)AItaly (10), Dem. Dominican Republic (23), Philippines (40), Angola (41) Serbia (6), Puerto Rico (20), China (27), South Sudan (62) United States (2), Greece (9), New Zealand (26), Jordan (33) D Lithuania (8), Montenegro (18), Mexico (31), Egypt (55) E Australia (3), Germany (11), Finland (24), Japan (36)FSlovenia (7), Venezuela (17), Georgia (32), Cape Verde (64) GSpain (1), Brazil (13), Iran (22), Ivory Coast (42) France (5), Canada (15) , Latvia (29), Lebanon (43) AD: Manila; EF: Okinawa; GH: Jakarta

Perhaps more importantly, the way the draw fell, the Americans have the potential to avoid facing defending champion Spain, Olympic silver medalist France and talent-laden NBA Canada until to the semi-finals.

“There’s peace of mind knowing who we’re going to play against,” USA Basketball executive director Grant Hill said. “We know Greece and we know Giannis.”

Antetokounmpo has yet to confirm he will play for his national team but has made it clear that it is a priority. The Milwaukee Bucks’ stunning early exit from the playoffs could make that more possible.

Additionally, Team USA’s top potential opponents in the second round are Lithuania, currently ranked eighth in the world, and Montenegro, ranked 18th. He avoided some of the other top-ranked and most dangerous opponents in Europe, such as Slovenia managed by Luka Doncic and Serbia managed by Nikola Jokic.

Unlike the last World Cup in China where the United States had to travel thousands of miles across the country and ended up in a disappointing seventh place, the draw put the United States in the same arena at Manila for every game.

France and Canada had the toughest draw among the contenders, being placed in the same group with pool matches in Jakarta, Indonesia.

France beat the United States at the 2019 World Cup as well as in pool matches at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Potential No. 1 draft pick Victor Wembanyama has expressed interest in playing alongside the international star Rudy Gobert, which would give France a dominant position. First line.

The French will open the World Cup in a vital game against Canada, which could have All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as well as key players Jamal Murray, RJ Barrett, Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks. National College Player of the Year Zach Edey of Purdue is also expected to make the team.

It wasn’t the best draw for Spain either. Drawn in the same group as a strong Brazilian side, Spain will potentially have to face Canada and France in the second round to fight their way to the quarter-finals.

You could say that Spain, France and Canada have three of the five most talented teams in the world and one of them won’t reach the quarter-finals to have a chance at a medal. The American team, perhaps lucky to be waiting 2,000 miles away, will be interested spectators.

Australia, the No. 3 ranked team in the world and Olympic bronze medalists, have drawn a tough group with Germany and Finland led by Lauri Markkanen for the matches to be played in Okinawa.

The Australians were also drawn into a potentially very interesting team with Slovenia, which would be a rematch of the bronze medal game in Tokyo when Patty Mills scored 42 points as Australia won their first Olympic medal. Doncic had 22 points in that match for Slovenia, capping off a brilliant performance by nearly scoring the upset.

Australia and Slovenia are both up against Team USA ahead of the semi-finals – if the Americans can take care of business and take first place after playing three pool matches and then two second-round matches as they did it in this format in 2019. .

It’s possible the United States will have a second-round game against the Dominican Republic, who had a surprising run in 2019 in China. Karl-Anthony Towns has said he hopes to play for the Dominicans this summer which will give them stardom. Also on this side of the table is Italy, ranked 10th in the world.

In recent months, Hill has been meeting potential players for the USA roster, which will be assembled in July ahead of a training camp in early August. There is strong interest, Hill said, although many interested players are still in the playoffs and health and rest are a consideration.

“We will have experienced players in the international game, but also new players,” Hill said. “Now that we know what our opponent looks like, we can put our heads down and try to put together a roster that gives us a chance to win.”

