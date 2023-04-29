How the Taiwan War Means the Wheels Off the British Economy | Economic Growth (GDP)





As the world struggles with the economic fallout from the war in Ukraine, fears of a more serious conflict, the Chinese invasion of Taiwan, are growing.

Taiwan’s foreign minister last week said he was preparing for a possible conflict with China in 2027, and a leaked memo from a four-star US general said his gut told him that the US, which had promised to defend Taiwan, would go to war with China. China in 2025.

Britain’s foreign secretary warned last week that such a war would destroy world trade and deal a devastating blow to the global economy. In a speech on Britain’s relations with Beijing, James Cleverly noted that no country can shield itself from the effects of the Taiwan war and its estimated cost of $2.6 trillion to world trade.

Graph showing the UK’s major trading partners

Taiwan is the world’s largest manufacturer of microchips, so any damage in Taiwan would severely disrupt the global supply chain of products from defibrillators to cars.

Western governments, like Russia, will cut at least some trade and financial ties and respond to aggression with sanctions against China. Sanctions have caused inflation, but stopping imports from world workshops could lead to more price increases as well as shortages.

Mark Williams, Chief Asia Economist at Consulting Capital Economics, said:

For the UK, he said, it would represent a devastating supply hit, reflecting China’s status as the single largest importer of goods and hitting everything from pharmaceuticals to smartphones.

The government will have to respond with massive support, says Williams. Many products will skyrocket in price, but the main problem will be scarcity.

Here we outline the many ways in which the UK economy is linked to China.

Semiconductor Inside the Semiconductor Lab in Taiwan. Photo: Annabelle Chih/Getty Images

At the heart of Cleverly’s $2.6 trillion estimate of economic damage from the China-Taiwan conflict, based on research by Nikkei Asia, is its impact on the global semiconductor industry.

Semiconductors, or microchips, are silicon wafers that are essential to almost all forms of modern technology, from cars, smartphones and TVs to advanced weapons. They are the brains of all electronic devices. There would be an obvious knock-on effect on UK manufacturers’ ability to supply products to consumers and the cost of those products.

About 60% of all microchips and over 90% of the advanced types are manufactured in Taiwan, primarily by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company. That fact alone shows the conflicts that bring the global economy to a quivering halt.

Some analysts argue that Taiwan’s strength in semiconductors actually helps deter aggression. China has been working to develop its own domestic chip industry, but its companies are still several generations behind the most advanced ones.

In November, the British government ordered Chinese-owned Nexperia to sell at least 86% of its Newport Wafer Fab, Britain’s largest semiconductor factory, on national security grounds. The South Wales facility manufactures a more basic type of chip, but its products are still important to the UK economy.

The government insisted that Chinese companies should not have access to British knowledge. But the hidden meaning of this was also important. Britain no longer feels safe sourcing chips from anywhere near Chinese hands.

A Jaguar I-Pace electric vehicle (EV) at the Automotive Shanghai Motor Show. Photo: Alisong/Reuters

The UK’s automotive industry has already had to cut production for some time due to chip shortages. Automakers have been caught red-handed as demand for vehicles has skyrocketed since the coronavirus pandemic. Production has fallen to levels last seen in the 1950s, according to insurer Allianz, and the European auto sector has lost $100 billion in production over 2021 and 2022.

Richard Gane, director of Vendigital, a consulting firm that has worked with car manufacturers across the UK, Europe and the US, says he has already seen the impact that shortages can have. And this would be 10 times worse.

Modern cars are full of microchips. Microchips are everywhere from door handles to rearview mirrors. Supply disruptions in Taiwan could slow the industry’s adoption of driver assistance and autonomous driving technologies.

The geopolitical crisis could also pose a threat to the supply of Chinese components. The country’s economic growth has been based on close integration with Western manufacturing. According to the International Energy Agency, China controls between 50 and 70 percent of global refining capacity for lithium and cobalt, two key ingredients in electric vehicle batteries. Even the most basic car parts, including most alloy wheels, are often made in China. No one can build a car without wheels, Gane notes bitterly.

The automotive industry is a cornerstone of the UK’s manufacturing base. Brand factories including Nissan, Jaguar Land Rover and Mini employed 182,000 people last year and exported 32 billion vehicles. China is the third largest export market for British-made cars, and luxury brands such as Bentley and Rolls-Royce are particularly successful. Britain’s largest manufacturing employer, Jaguar Land Rover, has relied heavily on Chinese buyers for British-made vehicles and is setting up a joint venture near Shanghai to produce cheaper Range Rover models.

China’s automobile industry will not be spared either. When the ruling Communist Party seized the opportunity to dominate the new electric vehicle sector, it poured heavy subsidies. Automakers are competing to sell more cars in Europe and the US, which could become prime targets for economic retaliation or victims of public backlash after the invasion.

British export Burberry store in Beijing. Photo: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

China is the UK’s fourth largest trading partner after the US, Germany and the Netherlands. In the 12 months to the third quarter of 2022, total trade in goods and services between the UK and China grew by 9% to 104 billion, according to the Office for National Statistics. During the same period, Britain exported $32 billion worth of goods and services to the world’s second-largest economy, and imported $72 billion in the reverse direction.

Graph showing the type and value of UK exports to China comparing H2 2022 and H2 2021

The UK’s top export to China is automobiles, followed by petroleum products, pharmaceuticals and power generation equipment. London is the largest export destination, followed by the West Midlands and North West.

Andrew Seton, CEO of the China-British Business Council (CBBC), said China’s huge and fast-growing middle class is becoming an important market for the global economy. China is a major export market for British companies, he says. Together with their associated supply chains, these exports support a conservative 115,000 to 130,000 jobs in all parts of the UK, from the South West to Scotland.

Clearly, it is right to protect our national security interests and uphold our values. However, it is also right to promote our trade and economic interests in China as exports are a key driver of national economic growth.

The UK’s success stories, including AstraZeneca, beverage group Diageo and luxury fashion brand Burberry, are among the major exporters, and all can struggle.

In a recent report, US research firm Rhodium said: Companies may face boycotts and protests if they continue to operate in the Chinese market (because of the home country’s statement of support for Taiwan) and in the home country. During the invasion of Taiwan.

Graph showing UK exports to China by region

The largest category imported into the UK from China was telecommunications equipment, with the top 10 dominated by consumer goods such as mobile phones. CBBC says the competitive prices of Chinese imports are helping ease the cost-of-living crisis.

Taiwan is a less important export market for the UK. Taiwan is worth 3.8 billion and has an income of 4.6 billion.

Headquarters of BankingHSBC in Hong Kong. Photo: Tyrone Siu/Reuters

According to Bank for International Settlements, the Bank of England is the largest foreign lender to China, claiming about $238 billion ($208 billion) of a global total of $835 billion on a guarantor basis. Such loans will come under pressure in a conflict scenario.

Capital Economics’ Williams said the sanctions could force British banks to write off loans to Chinese partners and forfeit Western companies’ investments in China. The UK has more than $10 billion tied up in foreign direct investment in China.

A major player in the region and the UK’s leading financial institution is HSBC. It is a leading foreign bank in mainland China and has less than $17 billion exposure to the Chinese commercial real estate market, most of which is associated with Hong Kong. HSBC charged impairment charges of $1.3 billion in relation to China’s commercial real estate sector last year, but said on its annual results, relations between China and the West appeared relatively stable. Standard Chartered, another London-based bank, also has a strong presence in China.

TikTokThe TikTok app on your smartphone. Photo: Ritchie B Tongo/EPA

TikTok, a highly influential and popular viral video app, is already under pressure from tensions between Beijing and the West. The Chinese-owned business has over 1 billion users worldwide, with around 18 million users in the UK, including influencers who are the cornerstone of their livelihoods. Equally important for advertisers targeting the youth market. TikTok, which the company denies, has been banned from government-issued phones in the UK, US and Canada over fears that the Chinese government could access TikTok user data.

In the event of a conflict, the pressure for a complete ban on TikTok will increase. There is widespread concern that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) could manipulate the For You feed app to influence public opinion, a possibility that TikTok has denied.

Professor Alan Woodward, cybersecurity expert at the University of Surrey, said: Sanctions against China will probably include banning products like TikTok. The UK, like the US, will want to send out the strongest signal possible. A company that could potentially collect data for Chinese authorities is likely to disappear from app stores available to Western users, including UK users.

Education International student at Bradford University. Photo: Paula Soloway/Alamy

According to experts, sanctions could have devastating effects on UK higher education, potentially costing 150,000 international students $2 billion a year in tuition fees.

Nick Hillman, director of the Higher Education Policy Institute, said any exodus from China would have a very serious impact on UK universities, as a quarter of international students in the UK come from China.

He said large research-intensive universities such as Manchester, Edinburgh and UCL would face severe funding shortfalls that would affect their research and the viability of many of their courses unless they quickly recruit students from other parts of the world.

The long-term sanctions will also complicate partnerships where 70,000 Chinese students a year study remotely for UK university qualifications, and disrupt operations for students such as the University of Nottingham, which has satellite campuses in mainland China.

Confucius Institutes, a Chinese government-funded institution that teaches Chinese language and culture at British universities, is already under increased British government surveillance and some activists are calling for it to be shut down. Critics claim they stifle academic freedom and promote CCP values ​​in the classroom.

If wealthy Chinese families can’t send their children abroad, private schools in the UK will suffer as well. More than 10,000 students from China and Hong Kong attend boarding schools in the UK, paying up to $50,000 per year.

Like Nottingham University, top schools like Harrow have exported their brands, earning useful income from operating more than 50 satellite schools in China and Hong Kong. Dulwich College has 6 participating schools in China.

