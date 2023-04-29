Island nations are essential for the United States to maintain its position as a Pacific power





The freely associated states between Hawaii and the Philippines are crucial to the United States remaining a Pacific power, the special envoy to those three island nations said Friday.

For China, the Republics of the Marshall Islands and Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia are the second island chain in defining its historical territorial claims across the Pacific, said Joseph Yun. Anyone with ambition wants to control the waterways.

The islands, with a combined population of around 100,000, were vitally important to the United States defeating Japan in World War II. They also used them after the war for nuclear testing.

Yun, who served as ambassador to Malaysia and special envoy for nuclear disarmament talks with North Korea, is negotiating a new 20-year pact covering infrastructure and development to include fisheries protection, education, health services and immigration with the three island nations.

They have complete sovereignty, Yun said at the Heritage Foundation forum. But nations look to the United States for their security and to oversee their relations with other nations, including China.

We have a challenge with China, which aggressively peddles its influence through bribery, physical threats against local officials and espionage among island nations, Yun said.

Several times during the discussion, he referred to a 13-page letter that incumbent Micronesian President Daniel Panuelo wrote in March, accusing Beijing of staging a political war in his country and threatening his personal safety.

“To be clear: I have received direct threats to my personal safety from the PRC [Peoples Republic of China] officials acting in an official capacity,” Panuelo said in the letter, published in part by The Diplomat and other news agencies.

Speaking at a Hudson Institute at the same time as Yun, Daniel Suidani, the ousted premier of a Solomon Islands province, said corruption by Chinese officials led to his dismissal and death threats earlier this year. Beijing has also worked with the national government to push back this year’s elections to 2024 to further erode democratic institutions and norms. He called this development one of the saddest things I have heard about democracy in the Solomons.

To gauge Beijing’s new reach, China and the Solomons also reached a naval base agreement under a new security deal. This follows China sending more than $330 million in infrastructure aid to the Solomons, an archipelago east of Australia, after cutting ties with Taiwan.

Suidani said for people in the Solomon Islands it appears on a variety of fronts that the Chinese are doing things much faster than the United States.

Relations between the United States and the Solomon Islands hit a new low last summer when the nation denied a US coast guard access to refueling. Later Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare described it as a bureaucratic mess.

At Heritage, Yun said, China can say we can offer you more, but I don’t see many Marhallese living in Shanghai. There is a depth to the cultural connection they have with the United States. He said Washington was trying to address complaints that it had neglected the Pacific Islands over the years. He cited the recent September summit meeting with President Joe Biden as an example of Washington’s engagement with their security concerns in their exclusive economic zones and their development.

It’s more than China. It’s more than a question of money, he said, pointing out that as small as the three nations are, they have all been democracies for about 40 years since they chose sovereignty.

In the letter cited by Yun, Panuelo said China’s goals in Micronesia and the Pacific Islands were to separate them from traditional allies like the United States and Australia, to sever relations with Taiwan, and to islands accept the naval presence of Beijing, as it seems to be happening in the Solomon Islands.

He added in the letter: “At worst in the short term, this means we are selling our country and our sovereignty for temporary personal gain. At worst, in the long term, it means that we ourselves are active participants in allowing a possible war to occur in our region, and most likely our own islands and our neighbors in Guam and Hawaii, where we ourselves will be indirectly responsible for the Micronesian lives lost.

As for dealing with the long-term effects of radiation from nuclear weapons testing on Bikini and Enewetak atolls and the 40,000 people of the Marshall Islands, Yun said, this is part of the legacy that binds the two nations in a good way and not in a good way.

Among the persistent problems are the transgenerational effects of radiation on a quarter of the population. Yun, who worked on the settlement of Agent Orange claims in Vietnam, said the impact of radiation in the Marshalls is of a different proportionate magnitude. Residents of Bikini Atoll were never allowed to return, he added.

These are factors used to determine special compensation for Marshall Islanders.

Yun said his work with the three nations on the new pact is nearly complete and will then go to Congress for final approval. The existing one expires at the end of September.

This is a nonpartisan issue with bipartisan support on Capitol Hill. He expects lawmakers to pass the deal.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.usni.org/2023/04/28/island-nations-key-to-u-s-maintaining-position-as-pacific-power The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos