



LONDON He hopes to win the hearts and minds of devoted Donald Trump supporters ahead of next year’s US elections.

But Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis failed to impress British business heads at a high-profile event in London on Friday with a tiring performance that was variously described as “terrible”, “low power” and “like the end of a trip abroad”. .

The Florida governor, who is expected to run next month to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential race, met with more than 50 representatives of major British corporations and business lobby groups as part of a four-country “trade mission.” It ends in London on Friday.

His trip was officially billed as an attempt to establish Florida’s economic ties with Britain, Israel, South Korea and Japan, but in Washington it was widely seen as an opportunity for DeSantis to showcase himself as a statesman on the world stage.

However, the politicians were lacking for some in attendance.

A British business figure said DeSantis “looked bored” and “stared at his feet” when he met British industry titans at an event co-sponsored by Lloyd’s of London, the world’s largest insurance marketplace.

“He visited 5 different countries in 5 days and he certainly looked exhausted, but his message was not presidential. “He was terrible.”

The second business person in the room said it was a “low power” gig and “where this guy goes without thinking about anyone in the room.”

They said, “It really felt like watching a national level politician. I wouldn’t be surprised [people in attendance] “I thought, ‘I’m not that person,’” he said.

“There was no stardust.”

A third party who attended the event agreed that “the overseas trip seems to have ended,” but Desantis insisted that “we met well.” The best the fourth can muster is that DeSantis is “fine.”

DeSantis also met with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch during their tour of London, but Prime Minister Rishi Sunak avoided bilateral relations with the right-wing governor.

Sunak attended the Scottish Conservative Party meeting on Friday, which the No. 10 official said in his diary had been “for a long time”.

DeSantis trails Trump among Republican primary voters, but has support among many established Republicans who see him as less disturbing than the former president.

The governor won a landslide re-election last year in a traditionally contested state and was lauded by many Republicans for his “anti-awakening” agenda and his commitment to tax cuts.

Government officials said Vadenok, the rising star of the Conservative Party, and DeSantis had “sincere” talks and that the two “got along”.

But the two did not discuss the prospect of a national-level economic memorandum of understanding between the UK and Florida, despite Britain’s efforts to reach similar agreements with other US states.

A second official said Badenoch’s team “wanted to avoid talking about the Florida MoU.”

A Foreign Office spokesperson said Cleverly and DeSantis had “discussed the close and important relationship between the UK and Florida.

The meeting was an opportunity to strengthen ties with the US government and support bilateral economic cooperation already worth more than $5 billion a year, they said.

