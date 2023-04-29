



An evacuation convoy organized by the US government and carrying US citizens and other foreign nationals reached the Sudanese port city of Port Sudan on Saturday, the State Department said.

The caravan included more than a dozen local buses and evacuated 300 US citizens from the capital, Khartoum, under the protection of armed drones, according to a US official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The grievor was not authorized to discuss the situation in the file.

The State Department said on Saturday it was helping US citizens and other eligible people travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

This builds on the work the U.S. government has done this week to facilitate the departure of our diplomats through military-assisted departure, and hundreds of other U.S. citizens through land convoys, flights on partner aircraft and the sea, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also approved a request for assistance from the State Department to support the safe departure of U.S. citizens and their immediate family members by land, the press secretary said Saturday. Pentagon Deputy Sabrina Singh.

The Pentagon has deployed US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support air and ground evacuation routes, she said in a statement. Our goal has been and remains to help as many American citizens leave safely as possible.

The conflict in Sudan, Africa’s third most populous country, erupted earlier this month between the Sudanese army, loyal to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose leader is General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo. , also known as Hemedti.

The operation to get American civilians to safety came just a week after US forces airlifted dozens of diplomats and other personnel out of Khartoum in three MH-47 Chinook helicopters.

What is behind the fighting in Sudan and what are the issues?

Passengers who evacuated on Saturday were told to congregate at a golf course in the capital, a US official said, for a 24-hour journey through rough terrain and armed checkpoints.

It’s not like jumping on the autobahn, the US official said, referring to Germany’s road network notorious for its lack of speed limits. It’s slow, with the potential for bad guys everywhere.

The convoy was tracked overhead throughout the journey by armed drones, knowing that any decision to use arms risked civilian casualties. That’s why operational safety was so important about it, the official said, explaining why the departure and tense tracking while the vehicles were en route remained unannounced until arrival.

Americans and other foreigners struggle to flee Sudan amid heavy fighting

Critics had denounced the administration for refusing to announce plans to evacuate civilians after the high-profile effort to extract US embassy staff on April 22. For days, Washington said there were no preparations underway, even though other countries like Britain, France, Germany, China, India and Turkey staged airlifts and convoys to evacuate their citizens from the country.

According to US officials, there were about 16,000 Americans in Sudan when the conflict erupted earlier this month, including 5,000 who registered their presence with the US Embassy. Officials said the number of US citizens who had indicated they wanted to leave was relatively small, numbering in the hundreds.

The US government has made extensive efforts to contact US citizens in Sudan and allow the departure of those who wish to leave, Miller said on Saturday. We sent a message to all U.S. citizens in Sudan who communicated with us during the crisis and provided specific instructions on how to join this convoy for those wishing to leave by land.

While Britain and other countries had evacuated some of their civilians by air, using Wadi Seidna airbase about 15 miles north of the capital, the base was also used by the Sudanese military for launch attacks, a situation that the RSF had communicated to him. wouldn’t tolerate it any longer.

Turkey’s Defense Ministry said Friday that two of its C-130 planes sent to Sudan to evacuate Turkish citizens were harassed by small-arms fire but left the airfield safely. And on Saturday, the State Department advised US citizens to avoid the airfield, citing the threat of increased violence.

The US official said Washington was not ruling out the possibility of an air evacuation but was aware of the risks to US troops as well as civilians and that the land route was seen as more viable.

The situation in Afghanistan, where approximately 124,000 American and other civilians were evacuated by American and allied governments in August 2021, was not standard practice, due to the existing presence of American forces on the ground and the presence 20-year-old American there, the manager said. There was no evacuation for unofficial Americans from Ukraine, Syria, Yemen or other hotspots when government personnel were evacuated, the official said.

People fleeing Sudan tell stories of fear and violence on the road

Other countries have said they are completing their evacuation efforts. Britain said it would end its flights from Khartoum on Saturday, after evacuating more than 1,570 people, the vast majority of whom are British nationals and their eligible dependants.

The German Ministry of Defense said on Friday evening that it had ended its evacuation operation and succeeded in extracting around 780 people from more than 40 countries, while Australia also said on Saturday that more than 130 citizens had been evacuated. He urged the remaining nationals to consider leaving Sudan as soon as possible.

But even as foreign nationals fled the fighting, millions of Sudanese residents remained trapped with no way out. The conflict has killed more than 450 civilians, according to the United Nations, and the health system is on the verge of collapse. Buses to the Egyptian border cost around $350 a seat, families told The Washington Post, up from $50 earlier this month, and prices continue to rise, even though few can afford them.

They fled the fighting in Sudan, to find a crisis on the Egyptian border

DeYoung reported from Washington, Suliman from London, Houreld from Nairobi and Chason from Dakar. Hafiz Haroun in Nairobi, Siobhn OGrady in Wadi Karkar, Egypt, Ellen Francis in London, and John Hudson and Dan Lamothe in Washington contributed to this report.

