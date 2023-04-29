Critic Ron DeSantis lauds his brusque review of his UK tour.





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to announce his soon-to-be presidential run, failed to impress favorably with British power players on an international trade mission this week, reports emerged.

The Governor and his wife finished their trip in London after visiting Israel, Japan and South Korea. There he met with senior business figures at an event hosted by Lloyds, the world’s largest insurance market, and attendees told Politico that they had found a politician. It looks dull and even low wattage.

He had visited five different countries in five days and certainly looked exhausted, but his message was not from the president, a businessman told Politico. he was terrible

Ron DeSantis leaves the Foreign Office in London after meeting with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

(AP)

The event was attended by representatives of more than 50 British corporations and business lobby groups, the outlet reported. Another business figure who said the president’s actions were underpowered said: No one in the room thought. I wouldn’t be surprised [people in attendance] I came out thinking it wasn’t him.

But Mr. DeSantis is believed to launch a campaign to become that man next month to defeat former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination. A veteran with a conservative career and a charismatic ex-journalist wife, the Florida father of three appears to many within the Republican Party to be less polarizing than the 45th president.

Opponents, however, cheered the muted British response to DeSantis.

The review comes from DeSantis’ trip to the UK and the absolutely brutal anti-GOP group MeidasTouch tweeted to their one million followers, citing the Politico story and criticism from one attendee that the governor looked bored and stared at his feet.

DeSanti’s trip abroad was a complete and utter disaster from start to finish, the tweet concluded.

The governor’s second foreign trade mission was organized by the state’s economic development agency, Enterprise Florida, and his office told the Miami Herald that it would come at no cost to taxpayers, though his press secretary did not provide details.

During the Governor’s first Israel trade mission in 2019, documents show that the primary source of private funding for the Governor’s previous Israel trade missions came from 12 private donors, including donors to the Governor’s political action committee. Ron DeSantis wrote the paper. It’s unclear whether the financial dynamics of the trade mission will be the same this year.

DeSantis leaves the Lloyds Bank building in London after a meeting with business leaders.

(Reuters)

The trip started in Japan, where Mr. DeSantis and his wife were joined by Florida Secretary of Commerce Laura DiBella and Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd. The governor then toured Israel and Korea before concluding the tour in England.

The mission will build on Florida’s economic ties with each state, and the governor will meet with business executives and government leaders to discuss ways Florida can expand economic partnerships, the governor’s office said on a April 20 trip. said in an announcement announcing

Mr. DeSantis may have come in for criticism at the Lloyds event, but thanks to a tweet from his public affairs secretary, he’s also been criticized for another meeting.

UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kemi Badenoch and Griffin, a rising star on the right wing of the Conservative Party, posted a photo of themselves with their boss and wrote that DeSantis had met a woman stigmatized by the British press. With the right Anti-woke love.

Two great conservative fighters on a mission.

Another Twitter user cheekily took aim at the photo’s aesthetic rather than its political content.

The most common problems with menswear pants, tweeted by menswear writer Derek Guy, @dieworkwear.

Here, the DeSantis outfit showcases one of the most common problems with pants, and one that requires a bit of know-how to fix. So let’s talk about it, he wrote with a follow-up Twitter thread about how to get pants that fit properly, with a ball of thread emoji.

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted a picture of the meeting with DeSantis, and so did Badenoch, but despite the Florida governor’s account having several pictures of his visit to the UK, they were not immediately posted. Israel looks

However, a picture of Mr. DeSantis and Mr. Cleverly was eventually posted on Saturday afternoon.

The Independent has reached out to the governor’s office for comment.

