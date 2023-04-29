Conflict in Sudan: The first convoy organized by the American government evacuates deprived American citizens





The first US-led effort to evacuate deprived US citizens from the conflict in Sudan concluded on Saturday, with a US government-organized convoy reaching Port Sudan after a long journey from Khartoum.

A U.S. government-organized convoy carrying U.S. citizens, local personnel, and nationals of allied and partner nations arrived in Port Sudan on April 29, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement. From there, we help US citizens and other eligible individuals travel to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where additional US personnel are positioned to assist with consular and emergency services.

The effort came amid growing anger among Americans in Sudan who felt abandoned by the US government and had to fend for themselves in the complicated and dangerous situation.

Deadly violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces that erupted earlier this month has left hundreds dead, including two Americans, and thousands injured. The country remains at risk of a humanitarian disaster as those still stuck in their homes face shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity.

Although a number of nations evacuated their citizens, the US government maintained for more than a week that conditions were not conducive to a civilian evacuation. All US government personnel were evacuated during a military operation last weekend.

Miller said in the statement on Saturday that the US-led convoy builds on the work done by the US government this week to facilitate the departure of our diplomats through a military-assisted departure, and of hundreds of other US citizens by land convoys, flights on partner aircraft. , and the sea.

Intensive negotiations led by the United States with the support of our regional and international partners have created the security conditions that have enabled the departure of thousands of foreign and American citizens, in particular thanks to today’s operation, a he declared.

On Thursday, U.S. citizens who had registered with the State Department for assistance received an email notifying them that the U.S. government planned to assist U.S. nationals and their immediate family members with a valid US travel document to leave Khartoum for Port Sudan in the next few days, possibly as early as tomorrow, via land convoy.

On Friday, they were advised to meet between certain hours at a golf course and bring food, water and essential travel items limited to a single duffel bag, according to an email reviewed by CNN.

Miller’s statement said the US government has made extensive efforts to contact US citizens in Sudan and allow the departure of those who wish to leave.

We sent a message to all U.S. citizens in Sudan who communicated with us during the crisis and provided specific instructions on how to join this convoy for those wishing to leave by land, he said. We encourage U.S. citizens who wish to leave Sudan but have chosen not to participate in this convoy to contact the Department of State using the Crisis Intake Form on our website.

The Defense Department monitored the evacuation convoy with surveillance assets, the Pentagon said in a statement on Saturday, adding that it was moving Navy ships to Port Sudan to provide assistance.

On Friday, the State Department’s deputy chief spokesman, Vedant Patel, said fewer than 5,000 US citizens have requested additional information from us since the crisis in Sudan began.

Of these, only a fraction actively sought our help to leave Sudan, he said.

Still, CNN spoke to a number of family members of stranded Americans who said the State Department hasn’t provided enough assistance since the violence erupted.

Ahead of news of the US convoy on Saturday, Deana Welker, an American teacher who recently evacuated Sudan with the help of the French Embassy, ​​told CNN she was disappointed with the US government.

I can’t even express how disappointing it was that it was the army and the embassy of another country that took us out and we were just lucky to be part of this group, to hearing about it and getting there in time, Welker said. I mean if we hadn’t, who knows? It bothers me because they say, Oh it’s too dangerous, we can’t make it, but all these other countries are getting there and getting their people out? So I don’t understand that.

Mary Carlin Yates, the former charge d’affaires in Khartoum for the State Department, described the trip from Khartoum to Port Sudan as a long, arduous journey, during an interview with CNN on Saturday, an already difficult journey when she traveled the road in an armored vehicle. air-conditioned vehicle.

But Yates said the United States may have legitimate reasons to wait to find the best outcome for American citizens.

I think there’s some justification for waiting and finding a repeatable mechanism that’s the safest, Yates said.

This story has been updated with additional information.

