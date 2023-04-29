Biden vs. Trump: US not excited about likely rematch of two old white men | US Elections 2024





It is the envy of the world for its diversity and vitality. Still, America appears on a likely trajectory for a presidential election between a white man in the 80s and a white man in the 70s. And yes, these are the same guys as last time.

Joe Biden, the 46th and oldest president in history, officially kicked off his campaign for a second term in a video ad this week. The 80-year-old faces no serious challenges from the Democratic Party and told reporters: They’re going to see a race and they’re going to judge whether I got it or not.

Donald Trump, the 45th president and the second oldest in history, is the favorite for the Republican nomination. He holds a 46-point lead over Ron DeSantis in the latest Emerson College poll amid growing doubts about Florida governors’ readiness for the world stage. Trump, 76, has garnered far more support from members of Congress.

There’s a very long way to go and Trump faces myriad legal perils, but most pundits currently agree that a 2020 election replay is the most likely scenario next year, the one the polls predict. show that voters have little appetite.

I don’t think Americans want to see a sequel, said Chris Scott, a 34-year-old Democratic strategist from Detroit, Michigan. Americans are fed up with the Donald Trump saga, even though he still has many acolytes within the GOP. They are just ready to finish this chapter and move on.

With Biden, a lot of people are wondering: does he have the stamina to do another four years, even though there are things on his record that have been effective and he has been done? I don’t think anyone wants to see the exact same rematch we had four years ago.

Bidens’ bid for re-election was almost inevitable. This will be his fourth bid for the presidency in four decades and, having finally achieved his ambition in 2020, he has little reason to walk away. He can cite arguably the most substantial legislative program since President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s and sealed the deal with a better-than-expected performance in last year’s midterm elections, where the right to Abortion was a crucial issue.

Moreover, he has no obvious challenger with the Democratic Party and benefits from the same conditions as in 2020: the fear that Trump poses an existential threat to democracy and the constitution and that Biden is in the best position to defeat him. .

The president duly promised this week to protect American freedoms from extremists linked to Trump. A video released by his new campaign team opened with footage of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol by a crowd of Trump supporters.

Biden said: When I ran for president four years ago, I said we were in a battle for the soul of America, and we still are. Now is not the time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Let’s finish this job. I know we can.

To retain the White House, Biden will need to enthuse the coalition of young voters and black voters, especially women, as well as Midwestern blue-collar workers, moderates and disgruntled Republicans who helped him win in 2020.

But while left-leaning Senator Bernie Sanders and most Democratic lawmakers back him, voters doubt a man who would be 86 at the end of a possible second term, nearly a decade older than the average life expectancy of American men.

Some 44% of Democratic voters say he is too old to run, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll, despite showing him a 43% to 38% lead over Trump nationally. Trump also faces concerns about his age, with 35% of Republicans saying he is too old.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll showed a majority of registered voters don’t want Biden or Trump running again. But they can be stuck because the two men are difficult to dislodge. Biden has the incumbent advantage while Trump, as a former president with an iron grip on his party base, is a near-incumbent on the Republican side.

Michael Steele, former chairman of the Republican National Committee, said: Until both parties put something different on the ballot, what is America going to do? Now the challenge is how to keep the bases of the respective parties lively, how to entice independent voters and young people to participate in an election they are not thrilled about.

He observed darkly: There is nothing inspiring in American politics today.

Bill Galston, former adviser to President Bill Clinton, said: I believed for a long time that we were going to have a rematch. There’s not a lot of excitement for the rematch but, in the end, people are going to pick sides very hard and I don’t expect this to be a low turnout election.

America is becoming more culturally and racially diverse, but it is also aging since 2000, according to censuses, the national median age has increased by 3.4 years. Galston, senior fellow at the Brookings Institution think tank in Washington, added: It is still true that people over 50 vote in much higher percentages than people under 50 and especially people under 30. .

The new generation will become much more decisive when they begin to vote in numbers commensurate with their potential demographic weight. But not before.

After Hillary Clinton vs. Trump in 2016 and Biden vs. Trump in 2020 (which saw the highest voter turnout in more than a century), a rematch between the two men would be the third straight election to feature negative partisanship. , with many voters driven by their dislike of other candidates.

John Zogby, author and pollster, said: Republicans have been in a frenzy over Biden and Democrats see Trump as the devil incarnate.

A significant number of antis really hate the other person. It is in itself a motor. This helps participation from both sides. Right now I have to think about the advantage of the Democrat. But there is a long way to go here. There is pressure on Biden. He can’t physically stumble, he can’t make a horrible blunder, and it’s a huge pressure.

A Biden vs. Trump rematch would also leave America facing its 250th anniversary in 2026 without a female president and with only one black president in its history. It fares poorly compared to Australia, Britain, Finland, Germany, New Zealand and many countries that have elected women leaders.

Trump could choose a female running mate, with potential candidates including Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN and one of his rivals for the Republican nomination. Biden will be joined in his 2024 bid by his vice president, Kamala Harris, who is featured prominently in his campaign video.

Bonnie Morris, a history professor at the University of California, Berkeley and author of books including The Feminist Revolution, said: An interesting question is, given concerns about Bidens’ age or possible frailty, this creates the potential for a black woman to take over if elected and falls ill.

However, the race is not won in advance. Some Republicans say they are tired of Trump’s grievance politics and rude behavior and his repeated election defeats. DeSantis has yet to officially launch his campaign, and Trump could also face competition from his former vice president, Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott and others.

Trump is particularly vulnerable this time after becoming the first former president to face criminal charges and a series of investigations. Contrary to the Bidens campaign announcement, Trump was tried this week in a civil trial over writer E Jean Carrolls’ accusation of raping her in a department store dressing room. in the mid-1990s. He denied raping Carroll.

But if Trump wins, Democrats insist they can ride out voter fatigue.

Malcolm Kenyatta, 32, the first openly LGBTQ+ person of color elected to the Pennsylvania General Assembly, said: This campaign will be the clearest contrast you may have ever seen, because I think Donald Trump will be the candidate. Often someone who has never been president comes up against the incumbent and talks about what he wants to do. You have two presidents who have actual records.

Under Trump, you saw the most job losses of any president in American history, a time of economic turbulence in the wake of Covid. I’m excited to come out and be a part of the story of what the presidents real successes have been. You don’t have to vote for President Biden. I’m going to be happy, vigorously excited to vote for him because he’s accomplished so much and frankly, I don’t care how old he is. I don’t care what that would mean for working families like mine.

