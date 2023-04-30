US regulator asks banks including JPMorgan and PNC to bid for First Republic





The US government has asked JPMorgan, PNC and several other financial groups, including a handful of non-bank investment firms, to bid for all or part of the First Republic, as US regulators try to work out how much it would cost to retake the beleaguered market. California lender.

In the past 24 hours, it has become clear to the First Republic and the government that stabilizing the bank will almost certainly require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation to take it over, said four people briefed on the situation.

First Republic shares have lost more than 97% of their value this year, on worries about paper losses on its mortgage portfolio and other assets and massive outflows of deposits after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on March 10.

On Wednesday, the FDIC asked about a dozen banks to tell them what they would be willing to pay for First Republics’ deposits and assets, and what level of losses the FDIC would have to absorb to close the deal, people say. familiar with discussions.

On Friday, the regulator returned to JPMorgan, PNC and several other lenders and offered to give them access to more detailed information about First Republic. Potential bidders have been given digital access to a data room containing detailed information on First Republic loans and other assets, according to two sources familiar with the process. A number of investment firms also had access to the data and were encouraged to submit bids.

Banks and others were advised that offers would be welcome, which would include receivership of the First Republic, and that a winning offer would likely include assistance from the FDIC insurance fund. Bidders had until Sunday to submit firm offers.

Guggenheim is advising the FDIC on the process, according to people familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan, which led an earlier effort to stabilize the First Republic by summoning a group of 11 banks to pay $30 billion in deposits to the lender, is preparing an offer for a post-resolution deal, three people briefed on the situation said. . JPMorgan and PNC declined to comment.

It’s unclear how many other banks will bid, or whether the FDIC will find any of the offers acceptable. When SVB failed, other lenders initially refused to bid, and the FDIC set up a bridge bank to give its customers access to their money.

The FDIC said: We cannot comment on or confirm reports that we are offering an open and functioning bank.

If the San Francisco-based First Republic were taken over by the FDIC, it would rank among the biggest bank failures in US history, alongside Washington Mutual in 2008 and SVB.

The First Republics’ business model of using low-cost deposits to fund cheap mortgages has been challenged by rising interest rates. He revealed on Monday that customers withdrew more than $100 billion in deposits as concerns mounted over regional banks following the collapse of SVBs.

When a U.S. bank fails, the FDIC solicits offers from other lenders for its deposits and assets to determine what will best protect customers and minimize the cost to the government’s deposit insurance fund. The FDIC is funded by a levy on banks.

The goal is to find a buyer before the FDIC takes over. But that doesn’t always happen. In the case of SVBs, the FDIC used a so-called systemic risk exemption to insure all deposits, including those too large to be covered by deposit insurance. It is not clear if this would be the same for the large depositors of the First Republics.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that JPM and PNC were invited to bid.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/ee1eb0c2-4c4d-47b5-9e55-1cfdbad1d51b The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos