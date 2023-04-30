UK ends Sudan evacuation on last flight as death toll rises | world news





The last British evacuation flight will leave Sudan tonight as the death toll rises in the war-torn country.

Despite a ceasefire between the two top generals, gunfire and heavy artillery fire in parts of the capital, Khartoum, were reported by residents Saturday.

About 1,888 people have been evacuated on 21 flights from Wadi Saedna Air Base since Britain’s air evacuation of Sudan began on Tuesday.

The British Foreign Office said the British withdrawal was the largest of any Western country.

Image: British nationals boarding an RAF plane during evacuation from Wadi Seidna Air Base

According to the Sudanese Doctors Syndicate, which measures casualties, the civilian death toll jumped to 411 and 2,023 injured.

The United Nations says more than 50,000 Sudanese refugees, mostly women and children, have crossed to Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic since the crisis began.

The diaspora says South Sudan and the Central African Republic are scarred by years of ethnic strife and chaos, and Chad’s democratic transition risks escalating regional instability as it derails a 2021 coup.

Khartoum, a city of about 5 million, has become the front line of a battle between General Abdel Fattah Burhan, commander of the Sudanese army, and General Mohammed Hamdan Daggaro, who leads a powerful paramilitary organization known as the Rapid Support Force.

Those fleeing the city face more obstacles on the long and dangerous overland journey to the port of Sudan, from which ships evacuate people via the Red Sea.

The British government said it was committed to supporting British nationals remaining in Sudan and would now focus on providing consular assistance to British nationals in Port Sudan and neighboring countries in the region.

The airlift also faced difficulties with a Turkish evacuation plane shot down on the outskirts of Khartoum on Friday.

‘It’s terrible – the situation is not good’

Across the street, The Coral Hotel, an architectural replica of the British colonial governor’s residence, is the new office for British consular support.

The base of operations was moved from Wad Seidna in Omdurman, about 22 km from Khartoum, the center of the fighting, after Turkish military aircraft were bombed prior to landing.

A senior military commander told Sky News that the plane was not following the agreed-upon flight path and was considered a potential threat.

Prior to the incident, British citizens traveling to the Wad Seidna military base had criticized the lack of protection en route.

British diplomats withdrew from Sudan a week after the conflict erupted in a special military operation, and the British government was criticized for not evacuating its own citizens. The civilian evacuation mission was announced on April 25th.

Here in the Coral Hotel there are few British citizens to evacuate.

Many had already made their way through Egypt and other rescue missions when Britain began evacuation efforts.

Others who came here to Port Sudan left with the first three Saudi Arabian Navy ships that transported them 10 hours across the Red Sea to Jeddah.

The room is filled with Sudanese Americans and Sudanese nationals with UK and EU entry permits.

Others are scattered in hotels and lodgings throughout town, and hundreds are sleeping on the hard ground in the harbour.

“I want [my family] The Sudanese Americans, Maowia, had these documents with them so they could leave because the place was terrible.

“I’m sorry for them because the situation is not good.”

Photo: Inside The Coral Hotel in Sudan Harbor, a base for evacuation operations

Civilians short of food and supplies

Residents said fighting continued Saturday around the presidential palace, state television headquarters and military bases, even though the ceasefire was extended for another 72 hours on Friday under intense international pressure.

Dense plumes of black smoke rose over the capital’s skyline.

People staying at home amidst the conflict, now entering its third week, have warned they are running out of food and basic necessities.

While the military appears to be gaining the upper hand in the battle for control of Africa’s third-largest country, there is little hope that the conflict will end anytime soon.

