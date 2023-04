SoftBank’s Arm files for U.S. IPO

NEW YORK, April 29 (Reuters) – SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) chipmaker Arm Ltd has filed a confidential filing with regulators for a listing on the U.S. stock market, Arm said on Saturday, paving the way for largest initial public offering this year.

The IPO record shows Softbank continuing its successful bid despite unfavorable market conditions, after it said in March it planned to list Arm on the US stock market.

U.S. IPOs, excluding listings for special purpose acquisition companies, have fallen about 22% to a total of just $2.35 billion since the start of the year, according to Dealogic, as stock market volatility and economic uncertainty discouraged many IPO hopes.

Arm plans to sell its shares to the Nasdaq later this year, seeking to raise between $8 billion and $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said. In a statement, which confirmed an earlier Reuters report on the planned IPO, Arm said the size and price range of the offering had yet to be determined.

The sources warned that the exact timing and size of the IPO is subject to market conditions and asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential.

SoftBank and Arm declined to comment.

There are some signs that the IPO market is starting to thaw. Johnson & Johnson Inc (JNJ.N) is preparing to list its consumer healthcare business Kenvue Inc (KVUE.N) in New York next week, hoping to raise around $3.5 billion.

SoftBank has been targeting a listing for Arm since its deal to sell the chip designer to Nvidia Corp for $40 billion collapsed last year due to objections from U.S. and European antitrust regulators.

Since then, Arm’s business has outperformed the broader chip industry thanks to its focus on data center servers and personal computers that generate higher royalty payments. The company said sales increased 28% in its latest quarter.

Arm’s IPO is expected to boost the fortunes of SoftBank, which is battling to turn around its giant Vision Fund, which suffered losses due to falling valuations of many of its tech startup stakes.

Earlier this year, Arm rebuffed a UK government campaign to list his shares in London and said he would pursue an IPO on a US stock exchange.

Preparations for Arm’s IPO are being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N), JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), Barclays (BARC.L) and Mizuho Financial Group (8411.T).

Reporting by Anirban Sen and Echo Wang in New York; additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; edited by Jonathan Oatis

