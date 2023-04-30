



A cost-of-living crisis is forcing women to increasingly engage in survival sex as Britain’s most vulnerable are deteriorating.

The charity warns that with rising costs and years of underfunding, women, including those with trauma and mental health issues, are forced to have sex to meet housing or other basic needs.

Rental sex, where landlords ask for sex in exchange for discounts or free nights, is becoming increasingly problematic as economic times deteriorate, and perpetrators use it as a tool of abuse and control, they said.

The Observer understands that it is particularly problematic among migrant women and asylum seekers. The crisis is also making it harder for those trying to leave abusive relationships.

The charity Beyond the Streets says the cost-of-living crisis is driving the already vulnerable to turn to survival sex to cover utility bills and rent, increasing exploitation and abuse.

The charity’s support officer said he had spoken to several women who were trapped in prostitution and who had to use sex to fill low-paying jobs to make ends meet.

A spokesperson for the charity said: The cost of living crisis is the driver. [of survival sex], and those who are already vulnerable face significant exploitation. Government funding to support women’s needs is lacking, and charities are struggling as incomes decline, costs rise and they face greater demand for their services.

Latin American Womens Aid (LAWA) has seen several cases of rental sex trafficking involving female asylum seekers in recent months. In one such instance, a woman had been surfing on her couch for several months before meeting a man who promised to provide accommodations before sexually assaulting her in her sleep.

Beln Ruiz, coordinator of the charity’s Women’s and Girls’ Violence Counseling Center, said.

Some cases added that asylum seekers were harassed and abused while in public law accommodations. This makes them afraid to access these services and makes them easy prey for abusers who live in private quarters.

Tilly Smith, of the Generation Rent campaign group, said rental sex is clearly on the way. The risks are growing as we watch the exceptionally bleak economic situation.

Womens Aid said people who contact the organization are in desperate need, and rising costs of living are making it harder for people to get out of abusive relationships.

The charity’s director of policy, Lucy Hadley, said:

Last week, Interior Secretary Suella Braverman announced that she was considering new laws to target landlords who sexually exploit vulnerable people and demanded proof. It comes after a one-time payment attempt to help victims of domestic violence get out of abusive relationships was announced last month.

Hadley said the funding was a good first step, but the 300,000 funding fell short of the $1 million they were asking for, and the action on rental sex didn’t address the root causes of the problems she said were homelessness, poverty and inequality.

“Sexual exploitation for rent is already illegal under the Sex Crimes Act,” said a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior. The government recently publicly called for evidence to end this seriously damaging trend and better protect its victims.

We are committed to ending all forms of violence and threats against women and girls, including domestic violence. It will invest more than $230 million more broadly through the Domestic Violence Prevention Initiative, while directly funding charities to help victims escape abusive relationships.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2023/apr/29/vulnerable-uk-women-forced-into-survival-sex-by-cost-of-living-crisis

