UK Coronation Weekend weather can be dull and wet. british news





A king’s coronation day could be rather boring and humid, Sky News’ early weather forecast suggests.

After much of the UK enjoys sunshine and warm temperatures this weekend, the weather will gradually stabilize and warm up by mid-week.

The Bureau of Meteorology recorded a high of 20.2C today in Pershore, Worcestershire. In Northern Ireland, highs reached 20C at Castle Derg and 19.2C at Llysdinam in Wales.

The highest temperature so far this year is 21.2C in Kinlochewe, Scotland, on April 17th.

But thunderstorms that arrived in Northern Ireland, Wales and parts of England late Saturday could be a harbinger of things to come, ruining many people’s plans.

Sky News’ early coronation weather forecast says the high-pressure system that stabilizes conditions and brings in some sunshine this weekend will start to fade over the weekend.

Rain will come in from the southwest on Friday.

Saturday, May 6, the day of the king’s coronation, is expected to look somewhat hazy and damp with strong easterly winds according to the forecast.

In Scotland it will be clearer in the north.

The rest of the weekend for the Coronation Holiday also looks unsettling with showers and longer rains.

However, we are still far away and things may change.

The National Weather Service predicted ‘dry and mild’ weather.

Sky News has analyzed the weather on the first weekend of May for the past 10 years to predict whether the coronation will be a clear day or lost.

There were hopeful patterns in the data. Although dry weather is likely, temperatures in May can be very unpredictable.

Meanwhile, early forecasts from the Bureau of Meteorology suggest Britain will experience “dry and mild” weather over the Coronation Holiday weekend this year.

With Big Lunches, street parties and celebrations taking place across the country, early Met Office forecasts said people could expect “fairly stable conditions.”

However, weather in the UK is notoriously unpredictable and it can be difficult to predict the weather too far in advance.

For example, the Met Office has revised its long-term forecast for Coronation Weekend. It is currently predicting “a mix of showers and longer rains” “expected to spread to the northeast.”

The closer the big day gets, the more accurate the weather forecast will be.

Enter your zip code into the weather checker here to get a 5-day forecast for your current location.

What events take place on Coronation Weekend?

• Saturday, May 6 – Coronation

• May 6-8 – Big Lunch across the country and Commonwealth

• Sunday 7 May – Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle

• Monday, May 8 – National Holiday and The Big Help Out encourages people to try volunteering in their area.

Do you want to be part of a big event?

Sky News will begin covering the coronation on Saturday, May 6 at 6am.

This can be watched for free on Freeview channel 233, Sky channel 501, Virgin 603 and BT 313.

Viewers can also stream for free on the Sky News website or app and on the Sky News YouTube channel.

