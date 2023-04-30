Kim Jong Un’s sister insults Biden, slams US defense deal with Seoul





The powerful sister of the North Korean leader said her country would stage more provocative displays of its military might in response to a new US-South Korean deal to step up nuclear deterrence to counter the North’s nuclear threat, which, according to her, shows their extreme hostility towards Pyongyang.

Kim Yo Jong also hurled personal insults at President Joe Biden, who after a summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Wednesday that any North Korean nuclear attack on the United States or its allies would lead to the end of any regime taking such action.

Bidens’ meeting with Yoon in Washington came amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula as the pace of North Korean weapons demonstrations and combined U.S.-South Korean military drills increased in a tit-for-tat cycle. -for-tat.

Since the start of 2022, North Korea has tested around 100 missiles, including multiple demonstrations of intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to reach the American mainland and a host of short-range launches that the North has described as simulated nuclear strikes. on South Korea.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is expected to up the ante in the coming weeks or months as he continues to ramp up a campaign to cement the North’s status as a nuclear power and to possibly negotiate American economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

At their summit, Biden and Yoon announced new nuclear deterrence efforts that call for periodically docking U.S. nuclear submarines in South Korea for the first time in decades and boosting training between the two countries. They also committed to plans for bilateral presidential consultations in the event of a North Korean nuclear attack, the establishment of a nuclear advisory group and better information sharing on nuclear and weapons operations plans. strategic.

In his comments published in state media, Kim Yo Jong said the U.S.-South Korean deal reflected the allies’ most hostile and aggressive readiness for action against the North and would put regional peace and security at risk. more serious danger.

Kim, who is one of his senior foreign policy brethren, said the summit further strengthened the North’s conviction to build up its nuclear weapons capabilities. She said it would be particularly important for the North to perfect the second nuclear war deterrent mission, in an apparent reference to the country’s escalating nuclear doctrine that calls for preemptive nuclear strikes on a wide range of scenarios. where he can perceive his leadership as under threat.

She lambasted Biden for his blunt warning that North Korea’s nuclear aggression would bring about the end of his regime, calling him senile, too miscalculated and irresponsibly courageous. However, she said the North would not simply dismiss her words as a nonsensical remark from the person in her advanced years.

When you consider that phrase has been personally used by the President of the United States, our most hostile adversary, it’s menacing rhetoric he should prepare for in far too great a post-storm, she said. declared.

The more determined the enemies are to stage nuclear war exercises, and the more nuclear assets they deploy near the Korean Peninsula, the more the exercise of our right to self-defense will become in direct proportion to them.

She called Yoon a fool for his efforts to bolster South Korea’s defense in conjunction with its alliance with the United States and boost the South’s conventional missile capabilities, saying he has absolute confidence in the United States despite token promises in return.

South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, called his comments absurd and insisted they reflected the North’s nervousness and frustration over allied efforts to strengthen nuclear deterrence.

