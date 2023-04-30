Ron DeSantis has failed to beat the British business leader.





The review is from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis addressing British business leaders as part of a visit to the UK, and it’s terribly awful.

The Republican presidential candidate, who oversaw the passage of some of the most extreme anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the US, met Friday (April 28) with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley and Commerce Secretary Chemie Vadenoch.

DeSantis also headlined a private high-profile event co-hosted with Lloyds in London, where he addressed corporate representatives but failed to impress.

According to POLITICO, his performance was described as low-powered and terrible, with one business figure commenting that DeSantis looked bored and stared at his feet.

He visited five different countries in five days and apparently looked exhausted, but his message was not from the president, Politico sources said. he was terrible

Another said low wattage and no one in the room thought this was where he was going.

It felt like watching a state-level politician. they continued. I wouldn’t be surprised [people in attendance] I came out thinking it wasn’t him.

There was no stardust.

Publications titled DeSantis “Ron DeTedious” due to his poor performance.

Friday marks the fourth stop on DeSantis’ trade mission trip to Israel, South Korea and Japan, where the anti-LGBTQ+ congressman is to claim himself as the best option for the Republican presidential nomination.

The safety of LGBTQ+ people is a ‘Florida problem’

Despite warnings that Florida is a hostile place for LGBTQ+ travelers and reports from families leaving the state because of anti-LGBTQ+ agendas, a spokesperson for the Office of Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development told PinkNews that Florida’s laws “are their problem.”

“The Foreign Secretary met Governor Ron DeSantis in London to discuss the close and important partnership between the UK and Florida.

“This meeting was an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the fourth-largest state in the United States and support bilateral economic cooperation already worth more than $5 billion a year.

The United Kingdom continues to engage with the individual US States and Governors of all parties. The Florida government’s internal policy is their problem.

DeSantis’ visit to the UK follows an indiscriminate outburst of oppressive anti-LGBTQ+ and anti-choice legislation from the Republican state, where Florida’s education board voted on April 19 to extend anti-gay laws to all school grades. This means that all forms of LGBTQ+ content are effectively banned in all classrooms.

It also resulted in Disney launching legal action against the governor of Florida after he voted against the design and construction ownership of the House of Mouse over a deal that gave it control of the property. Disney said DeSantis’ actions were “clearly vindictive, distinctly anti-corporate, and distinctly unconstitutional.”

According to Morning Consult’s Republican primary poll, DeSantis is 37 percentage points behind indicted former President Donald Trump.

As of Tuesday (April 25), Trump has a high support of 58% of potential Republican voters, and DeSantis has a low support of 21%.

The Business and Trade Department declined to comment.

