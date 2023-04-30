All US Army helicopters grounded due to safety fears





The US military has grounded all of its helicopters for safety reasons following two crashes in the past two months in Alaska and Kentucky that left 12 soldiers dead.

All Army Airmen, except those engaged in critical missions, have been grounded ‘until they complete the required training’, according to a statement released by the head of state -Major of the Army, General James McConville.

Two US Army Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopters crashed northeast of Fort Campbell, Ky., in March, killing nine, while another crash involving two Army helicopters in Alaska this month killed three soldiers and injured a fourth.

The Army said in a statement that the move “locks in all Army Airmen, except those on critical missions, until they complete the required training.”

“The safety of our Airmen is our top priority, and this suspension is an important step in ensuring that we are doing everything we can to prevent accidents and protect our personnel,” McConville said.

McConville said Army Airmen “will focus on safety and training protocols to ensure our pilots and aircrew have the knowledge, training and awareness necessary to safely complete their mission.” .

The decision follows a mid-air collision Thursday involving two Apache AH-64 helicopters near Fort Wainwright in Alaska. Two soldiers died at the scene and a third died while being taken to hospital in Fairbanks, according to a statement from the Army’s 11th Airborne Division.

Major General Brian Eifler, commanding general of the 11th Airborne Division, said in a statement that the deaths were “an incredible loss for the families of these soldiers, their fellow soldiers and for the division.”

“Our hearts and prayers go out to their families, friends and loved ones, and we are making every Army resource available to support them,” Eifler added.

A fourth soldier involved in the collision in Alaska was injured but survived and is believed to be in stable condition. Military investigators attended the scene of the collision.

The fatal collision in Kentucky happened during a routine nighttime training operation near Fort Campbell. All nine service members aboard the aircraft were killed.

The fatal crashes in Kentucky and Alaska are currently under investigation, but the military said “there is no indication of any pattern between the two crashes.”

Thursday’s crash was the second incident involving Army helicopters in Alaska this year. In February, an Apache helicopter rolled after taking off from Talkeetna, Alaska, and injured two soldiers.

Newsweek has contacted the US military via email for further comment.

Cavalry scouts with the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team wait for the Blackhawk helicopter that dropped them off for Operation Steel Eagle to take off March 31, 2022 at Fort Carson, Colorado. The US military grounded most of its helicopters following two fatal collisions. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

