Britain enters trade war with Turkey over ironing board





Britain is racing toward a possible trade war with Turkey to defend its sole ironing board manufacturer.

In a report released this week, the UK’s Trade Relief Agency (TRA) said Turkish manufacturers benefited from state subsidies and ironing board prices in the UK were kept unfairly low by surge in imports from Turkey.

It said it plans to recommend a 4.44 per cent tariff on companies importing ironing boards from Turkey into the UK to protect British manufacturers.

TRA Chief Executive Officer Oliver Griffiths said: “We have tentative findings that the subsidy is hurting British producers by keeping import prices unreasonably low, and that the government plans to impose new tariffs on Turkish ironing boards.”

TRA is a public body set up in 2021 to defend the UK from unfair international trade practices after the UK leaves the European Union.

Investigates complaints made by UK industry and advises the Department of Business and Trade on measures to correct unfair trade practices.

The Turkish ironing board investigation is TRA’s first instance of a foreign government subsidy affecting British industry since it was established. If tariffs are imposed, they will be the first new anti-subsidy measures the UK has applied since leaving the EU.

Tariffs on ironing board imports are compatible with the 2020 Free Trade Agreement between the UK and Turkey. This is because both sides have agreed to abide by World Trade Organization (WTO) rules that allow action on subsidies that hurt domestic industries.

The investigation was launched by TRA in April 2022 following a complaint filed by a British ironing board manufacturer.

It found that a Turkish ironing board manufacturer based in the Free Zone, a special zone established within Turkey to promote its export business since the 1980s, received corporate and income tax exemptions equivalent to government subsidies.

The manufacturer also benefited from a loan provided by the Turkish government’s export credit agency, state-owned Turk Eximbank, which investigators determined also qualifies as a subsidy.

In response to the investigators’ questions, the Turkish Ministry of Trade said the government did not intervene in policy, economic regulation and decision-making activities related to ironing board production.

As part of the investigation, TRA inspectors visited the plant of Milenyum Metal, a manufacturer based in the Free Zone of the Central Anatolian city of Kayseri.

Milenyum Metal was the only Turkish company to present evidence to the investigation. Two other Turkish companies have registered interest in the case but did not respond to TRA’s inquiries.

A Milenyum Metal spokesperson declined to comment because the TRA investigation is still ongoing.

The inspectors compared the similarity of the physical and functional properties and production methods of ironing boards made in the UK and Turkey.

They concluded that the items are directly comparable and interchangeable.”

The report said: We found that the basic product type consisted of a steel leg, steel top, iron rest and fabric cover. The primary use for all product types is ironing clothes.”

A page from a TRA survey document comparing Turkish and British ironing boards (TRA).

The study found that imports of Turkish ironing boards into the UK increased dramatically in 2019. However, ironing board sales declined in 2020 due to changes in consumer habits related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ironing board market showed signs of recovery, with around 1.4 million units sold in the UK in 2021, the report said.

The report said UK producers held 30-40 per cent market share, but Turkish manufacturers maintained a higher share of the import market and accounted for 15-25 per cent of the total market.

It concluded that this resulted in significant price cuts, which reduced the price of British-made ironing boards and prevented British manufacturers from raising prices in line with rising production costs.

The report noted that consumers are particularly sensitive to price fluctuations due to the durability of ironing boards and the existence of alternatives such as table ironing mats, portable quick-steam irons, non-steel ironing boards, dry cleaning or crease-free products. clothes”.

British ironing boards compete directly with ironing boards made abroad in that they share physical and technical characteristics. Consumers are therefore driven by price and are willing to switch between brands to avoid higher prices, the company said.

The report said a British manufacturer not named in the report had told investigators that it could stop producing ironing boards if tariffs were not imposed on Turkish imports.

It has production plants in Rochdale and Manchester, and it has been confirmed that approximately 110 employees, more than a third of its total workforce, are involved in ironing board manufacturing. According to data submitted to the survey, the company reported revenue of $42 million ($53 million) and net income of $1.8 million ($2.2 million) in 2021.

Rochdale is home to Minky Homecare, which claims to be the UK’s number one brand in the laundry market, with Minky ironing boards and covers found in over 70% of UK homes.

The ironing boards advertised on the Minkys website are described as being designed and manufactured in the UK.

Minky did not respond to a request for comment at the time of posting.

Wednesday’s report was a preliminary summary of findings and possible recommendations. Parties to the case, which also includes a UK ironing board importer, now have until May 29 to make further submissions before the TRA’s final decision is announced.

The UK Revenue Agency on Wednesday announced that a provisional tariff will be imposed on imports of ironing boards from Turkey, set at 4.42 per cent from 26 May.

The final decision on tariffs rests with Secretary of Commerce Kemi Badenoch.

A spokesperson for the UK’s Business and Trade Department declined to comment. The Turkish Ministry of Trade did not respond to a request for comment.

