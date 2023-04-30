US Army temporarily immobilizes its pilots after a series of fatal accidents | Military News





The suspension of non-critical flight operations takes effect immediately because pilots must undergo training, the military said.

The US Army Chief of Staff has grounded all pilots not involved in critical missions until they complete required training after four helicopters crashed in weeks and left several dead .

The suspension of air operations took effect immediately Friday, with units grounded until they complete training, said U.S. Army spokesman Lt. Col. Terence Kelley. For units on active duty, training must take place between May 1 and May 5. National Guard and Reserve units will have until May 31 to complete the training.

Two AH-64 Apache helicopters collided Thursday in Alaska, killing three soldiers and injuring a fourth, while two Black Hawks crashed in Kentucky late last month, killing nine.

Much is not yet known to the public about the accident in the remote interior of the state, 402 km (250 miles) from Anchorage.

The military said two of the soldiers died at the crash site and a third on the way to Fairbanks Hospital. A fourth soldier was injured and taken to hospital. That soldier was in stable condition Friday, said John Pennell, spokesman for the U.S. Army in Alaska.

US General James McConville has ordered the air force to be halted following two fatal helicopter crashes that killed 12 soldiers. The move bars all Army Airmen, except those serving on critical missions, until they complete the required training, the Army said in a statement Friday.

During the suspension, the military will review the approval/risk management process, aviation maintenance training program, aircrew training standardization and management, and oversight responsibility, according to the statement.

There have been several other US military aircraft crashes in recent years, including one involving a Black Hawk that killed two Tennessee National Guardsmen during a training flight in Alabama in February.

Four US Marines were killed during NATO exercises in Norway last year when their V-22B Osprey plane crashed, possibly after hitting a mountain, investigators said.

And two US Navy pilots were rescued after their T-45C Goshawk plane crashed during a training exercise in a residential area near Fort Worth, Texas in 2021. The pilots ejected before the plane crashes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2023/4/29/us-army-temporarily-grounds-pilots-after-spate-of-fatal-crashes The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos