Two of the UK’s best value stocks to buy in May!

We are looking for the UK’s best value stocks to soar in the coming months. These are the two at the top of my shopping list.

Bistry Group

As the housing market stabilizes, we intend to increase our exposure to UK homebuilders. Listed on the FTSE 250, Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) is one of my UK stocks today. This value stock offers a combination of a low earnings multiple and a juicy dividend yield.

In 2023, this builder trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9x. Additionally, the dividend yield is 5.8%, more than double the FTSE 250-share average of 3.2%.

Persimmon’s latest financial data this week showed a steady recovery in demand for new homes. Net individual sales came in at 0.62 per share in the first quarter, it said. This is more than double the rate achieved in the last three months.

The possibility of further rate hikes poses a threat to Vistry and its associates. However, fierce competition in the mortgage market is helping to reduce the impact on buyers’ affordability. Meanwhile, demand for first-time home buyers remains strong due to soaring costs in the rental sector.

All things considered, we think homebuilders like these are good stocks to own for the long term. The weak pace of construction led to a major shortage of new housing in the UK. And the problem is likely to be exacerbated by poor development pipelines across the country.

As the domestic population continues to grow, we expect the price of new ships demanded by Vistry to rise significantly.

Red Centric

As our lives become increasingly digital, certain UK tech stocks have exceptional room for earnings growth. Redcentric (LSE:RCN) is one such business on my radar today.

These Alternative Investment Markets (AIM) stocks are experts in helping people work remotely. It does this by building cloud platforms, network services, cybersecurity software, and other technologies that help employees perform their daily tasks outside the office.

Microsoft’s new deal figures this week show the huge sales potential of Redcentrics products. Sales across the cloud computing business increased by 27% above market expectations in the first three months of 2023.

Redcentric doesn’t have the massive development budgets of Microsoft and other major US market players, which poses a clear threat to revenue growth. But the progress businesses are making in this crowded market offers room for encouragement. First quarter revenue increased 53% year-over-year.

City analysts believe the Redcentrics’ annual earnings will surge 96% in the current fiscal year (through March 2024). This means the company is trading at a price-to-earning growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.1.

A number less than 1 indicates that the stock is undervalued in the market. For investors looking for the best growth stocks at affordable prices, we think this is too good to ignore.

