Hundreds of US citizens evacuated from Sudan amid conflict





“Several hundred” Americans have fled Sudan during a ceasefire in the country’s ongoing power struggle that has seen the streets of Khartoum become a war zone, a spokesman for the country said. state department.

The State Department said Friday that “fewer than 5,000” people had requested information from the department about the conflict, and that “a fraction” of that number had requested assistance to leave the country.

The US Embassy in Khartoum was evacuated last weekend by Navy SEALs as the country’s civil war continues to escalate. Earlier this week, the United States and others brokered a 72-hour ceasefire in the conflict that was extended for another 72 hours on Friday.

However, reports of fighting in the country continue despite the ceasefire, including firing at a Turkish military evacuation plane.

“It is clear that there have been multiple ceasefire violations,” State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said. “But implementing ceasefires is often difficult at first, but ceasefire violations do not mean ceasefire failure. And we’re working with partners to better track activity and engage both parties to improve buy-in.

An estimated 16,000 Americans were present in the country before the conflict, many of whom held dual Sudanese-American citizenship.

Some US citizens have taken refuge in Saudi Arabia, with the Saudi Foreign Ministry announcing that some Americans were among nearly 1,900 people evacuated to the country on Saturday.

The Department of Defense (DOD) announced on Saturday that it has approved a request for assistance from the Department of State to support the safe departure of U.S. citizens and their immediate family members, on which they are acting.

“The Department of Defense has deployed American intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance assets to support air and ground evacuation routes, which the Americans are using, and we are moving naval assets to the region to provide all necessary support. along the coast,” said Pentagon deputy Sabrina Singh. press officer, said in Saturday’s statement.

The fighting in Sudan stems from a power struggle between two generals, once allies in the 2021 coup. General Abdel Fattah Burhan leads the de facto government while his former deputy, General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, took arms against him.

The conflict is believed to have started over a disagreement over how to lead the new post-coup government. Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting so far, including at least 400 civilians.

More than 50,000 refugees, many of them women and children, have crossed the border into neighboring Chad, Egypt, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, according to the United Nations.

Musk tells Bill Maher he’s moderate, responding to claims he’s turned conservative since buying Twitter

Patel said Americans in Sudan are encouraged to contact the State Department for assistance.

“We cannot guarantee the safety of travelers, or guarantee how long these departure options will be available,” he said.

— Updated at 1:18 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/3979592-hundreds-of-us-citizens-evacuated-from-sudan-amid-conflict/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos