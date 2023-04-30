The battle lines for next week’s UK number one album have already been drawn.





The race for first place on the official album chart next week hasn’t even started yet, but the wire is already being drawn!

As Enter Shikari celebrates their first chart-topping album in the UK, eyes are already on the album that will replace them next week.

The two biggest acts with a chance to secure their first number one LP next week are London-based Mercury Prize-nominated disco diva Jessie Ware’s pulsating fifth record, That! Good feel! (and that sounds good too) and Leigh indie rock natives The Lottery Winners.

At a special fan launch party for that! Good feel! Jessie seems to have taken the stage to encourage fans to buy the record, her second record to dip her toes into the lush world of post-disco handbag houses following her 2020 revelation What’s Your Pleasure?. – and help her rise to the top of her charts.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me and continues to support me,” Jesse said. “Buy me a record because I want to beat the Nationals.”

Jessie is, of course, referring to Taylor Swift’s currently rock-down work (and UK number-one album!) of folklore and the US-based alt-pop group The National, led by Aaron Dessner, best known more than ever.

The National has just released their ninth studio album, The First Two Pages of Frankenstein. The album also effortlessly includes a collaboration with Taylor Alison Swift herself, The Alcott. The National has a UK number one album, reaching the top in 2017 with Sleep Well, Beast.

Another band worth keeping an eye on and already thinking of creative ways to use the Official Album Chart number one prize is Lottery Winners, from the Leigh region of Wigan.

The quartet has yet to crack a Top 10 record in the UK, but has just released their fifth album, Anxiety Replacement Therapy, which features collaborations with Shaun Ryder, Boy George and Frank Turner. I’m definitely hoping to make it to the end.

In an interview with the Manchester Evening News, The Lottery Winners said that if they win first place next week for anxiety replacement therapy, they’ll definitely take it home.

Singer Thom Rylance said, “We just need Lee to come behind us now. The finish line is in sight.” “Once we win that trophy, put it in a little glass cabinet in the middle of the revolving door for everyone to have.”

Yet another act to count is London rapper Nines, who achieved a memorable number one in 2020 with his third record, Crabs In A Bucket.

After a 3 year hiatus, Nines is back with a new album, Crop Circles 2. Just yesterday, along with Tony Soprano 2, it hit the official singles chart with this week’s best. Can he get a second number one? Or will Jessie or The Lottery Winners celebrate their first chart-topper?

It’s definitely all for play, so be sure to support your favorites in the race. The official chart update tracking the album leading the race for #1 will be released on OfficialCharts.com this Tuesday (May 2nd) from 5:00 PM.

See who takes the lead in this week’s UK number one album competition on OfficialCharts.com on Tuesday, May 2nd from 5pm GMT!

