US says China intimidates Philippine ships in South China Sea | South China Sea News





The United States has accused China of harassing and intimidating Filipino vessels and called on Beijing to end any provocative actions in the South China Sea after a recent near-collision between a Chinese vessel and a Coast Guard boat Filipinos.

We call on Beijing to desist from its provocative and dangerous conduct, US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement on Saturday, just two days before President Joe Biden hosted his Filipino counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Washington, DC.

The State Department also warned that an attack on Philippine security forces or government vessels would trigger a US response.

The United States stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea, against the armed forces of the Philippines, government vessels or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments, Miller said in the statement.

We stand with our Filipino allies in the face of continued harassment and intimidation by the People’s Republic of China in the South China Sea. We call on Beijing to desist from its provocative and dangerous conduct. https://t.co/BnYghZyWGC

Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) April 29, 2023

The United States was responding to a near miss between Chinese and Filipino vessels off the Spratly Islands, the latest in a long series of maritime incidents between the two countries in the choppy South China Sea.

The Philippines on Friday accused the Chinese Coast Guard of aggressive tactics following an incident during a Philippine Coast Guard patrol near the Philippine-held Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Archipelago, a point of flash for previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast.

The Second Thomas Shoal is home to a small Philippine military contingent aboard a rusting US WWII vessel that was intentionally beached in 1999 to bolster Philippine territorial claims in the South China Sea.

Beijing claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, ignoring an international ruling that the claim has no legal basis.

Reporters from the AFP news agency were among several media personnel who witnessed the recent incident after reporters were asked to join two Philippine Coast Guard boats for a six-day patrol in the waters, visiting a dozen islands and reefs.

The Philippine ships approached Second Thomas Shoal, known in China as Renai Jiao. As a boat, the BRP Malapascua, which was carrying Filipino journalists, approached the shoal, a Chinese Coast Guard vessel more than twice its size cruised its way. Malapascuas’ commander said the Chinese vessel came within 45 meters (150ft) of his boat and only his swift actions prevented the steel-hulled vessels from crashing into each other .

China’s Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Philippine boats entered without China’s permission and called it a premeditated and provocative action.

Manila responded, saying routine patrols in our own waters could not be premeditated or provocative and insisting they would continue to patrol.

Philippine President Marcos has insisted he will not let China undermine his country’s rights at sea and has turned to the United States as he seeks to strengthen defense ties with Washington in the face of an increasingly aggressive China at the regional level.

The shift alarmed China, which accused Washington of trying to drive a wedge between Beijing and Manila.

Moral and practical support in the Philippines

Marcos is due to arrive in the United States on Sunday for a four-day visit that Philippine officials say is aimed at reaffirming the special relationship between Manila and Washington, which are longtime allies.

A senior US administration official told Reuters news agency that it was impossible to underestimate the strategic importance of the Philippines, although the relationship is not limited to security.

Seeked not to be provocative, but to provide both moral and practical support to the Philippines as they tried to navigate their way through a complex Western Pacific, the official said. Their geographical position is critical, he added.

Experts say Washington views the Philippines as a potential location for rockets, missiles and artillery systems to counter a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said after the first combined meeting of senior US and Filipino defense officials earlier this month that it was too early to discuss which assets the US would like to station at bases in the Phillippines.

It’s a sensitive issue for Manila, not only because of its concerns about China, its biggest trading partner, but also given domestic opposition to the US military presence in the past.

The two sides agreed to complete a roadmap in the coming months for the delivery of US military aid to Manila over the next five to ten years.

