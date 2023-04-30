Lord Committee calls for UK-EU mobility reset.





In a new report, The Future UK-EU Relations, the Commission uses stakeholder evidence to examine the overall state of post-Brexit relations between the UK and the EU, exploring topics including people’s mobility and overall political, diplomatic and institutional relations. . between UK and EU.

Post-Brexit relations between the UK and the European Union (EU) have unfortunately gone into a state of considerable strain, characterized by tension and mistrust since the Trade Co-operation Agreement came into effect,” said Commission Chairman Lord Kinnoull.

A particular theme running through the Future UK-EU Relations report evidence was the significant impact of post-Brexit barriers on the mobility of young workers and professionals at the early stages of their careers, emerging artists and students at different levels of education,” he added. Kinol.

“Making progress here will benefit everyone in the short term, but especially in the long term.”

The report outlined recommendations focused on priority actions to reset UK-EU relations under the latest agreements of the Windsor Framework.

These recommendations include the reintroduction of youth group travel arrangements where students visiting schools from EU countries do not need to carry individual passports.

The UK’s decision to withdraw from the Travelers List scheme for EU group travel was attributed in part to border security, and the report includes comments from EU Foreign Minister Olaf Henricson-Bell. The forged document caught at the border in 2020 was an identification card.

But Joss Croft, CEO of Youkinbound, said: “It’s pretty unbelievable to imagine that these kids who are waiting for their parents to come home will give up.

A study by the Tourism Alliance found that the number of students sent to the UK by European operators organizing school trips and other educational, cultural or sport-related group trips decreased in 2022 compared to 2019, the last pre-pandemic year before the TCA came into effect. decreased by 83% in the year. introduction.

Meanwhile, Stephen Lowe, president of the UK Education Travel Association, said destinations like Malta and Ireland had “performed very well” compared to the UK, signaling that the pandemic itself was not to blame for Britain’s decline.

The Commission said it “deeply regrets” the significant drop in school visits from the EU since 2019, highlighting concerns about the substantial long-term cultural and significant economic impacts of this.

UKinbound highlighted further research that the reduction in school group visits is projected to cost a whopping $875 million in lost revenue and 14,500 jobs.

English UK has recently called for similar action in this regard, which is included in nine requests to the UK government, and reintroducing youth group travel initiatives has been the association’s top priority.

Lowry described the situation as a massive loss of soft power.

He added that it upsets him that many young European children experience the joys of travel here at that age and miss out on the formative parts of life that come from having those experiences and falling in love with a country.

“We talk about creating a global Britain, but British kids won’t have it in Europe.”

“We talk about creating a global UK, but British kids won’t have it in Europe. It is very sad for the UK both inbound and outbound.”

Lowy recommended that new youth group travel arrangements should be rewarded to make it easier for young UK students to travel on school trips to Europe.

The report also urges the government to “explore ways to add reciprocal elements to the Turing system, drawing on the experience of the Taith system introduced by the Welsh government”.

Since its launch, stakeholders have expressed concerns, among other things, about the lack of reciprocity in the Turing system.

UKCISA Chief Executive Anne-Marie Graham said at a European Affairs Council official meeting: “We have generated a lot of mobility in Turing, but the lack of reciprocity has affected EU mobility when there is exponential budget growth.” said. December 2022 future UK-EU relations.

“There are models across the UK from which we can learn,” she added.

Ellie Gomersall, president of the National Union of Students Scotland, said: “I don’t think there was any significant reason for leaving Erasmus in the first place.

“In replacing the Turing plan, we tried to reinvent the wheel, but we didn’t necessarily succeed. UKwide programs such as the Erasmus+ or Taith programs bring students from all over the world here and bring important opportunities for students here to go and study internationally.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thepienews.com/news/lord-committee-eu-relations-reset/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos