US sends fighter jets with bunker bombs to Middle East in message to Iran – report





In a show of force against Iran, the US military has equipped planes sent to the Middle East with advanced bunker busters, US officials told The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

According to the report, a dozen A-10 Warthogs were refitted to allow the attack aircraft to carry up to 16 of the GBU-39/B precision-guided bombs.

The newspaper said it was the first time the aging A-10 aircraft had been fitted with 113 kilogram (250 pound) bunker busters.

Officials told the Journal that the upgrade was intended to give pilots a greater chance of successfully destroying munitions bunkers and other entrenched targets in Iraq and Syria, where US forces have come under repeated attack. by Iranian-backed militias.

The relatively slow-flying aircraft, introduced in the 1970s, is typically used to provide close air support to US forces in areas like Syria, where enemy forces do not have their own planes to challenge US pilots.

Lt. Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, who oversees US Air Force operations in the Middle East and Southeast Asia as chief of US Air Forces Central Command, told the WSJ: The A- 10 are very effective in some of the things we need to do. .

The Warthogs squadron – around 12 planes – was arriving in the Middle East amid heightened tensions with Iran and following a series of attacks on US bases in Syria.

Illustrative: Crew members enter Bradley fighting vehicles at a US military base at an undisclosed location in northeastern Syria, November 11, 2019. (AP/Darko Bandic)

On Thursday, the Iranian Navy seized a tanker in the Gulf of Oman as it was sailing from Kuwait to the United States. Iran said two Iranian crew members were missing and several others injured after a collision in the Gulf involving the tanker, the Marshall Islands-flagged Advantage Sweet.

The US Navy’s 5th Fleet said Iran violated international law by seizing the tanker, calling for its immediate release. It was at least the fifth commercial vessel taken by Tehran in the past two years, the 5th Fleet said.

Last month, Iranian-backed militias carried out several attacks on US forces in Syria, including a drone strike that killed an American contractor. The United States responded to the attacks with airstrikes on Iran-linked forces in Syria.

Grynkewich said the new Warthogs squadron represents a 50% increase in the number of attack aircraft in the region.

Last month, the US military announced it had sent a nuclear missile submarine to the Middle East amid growing tensions with Iran and fears of further attacks.

Agencies contributed to this report.

