Airline dispute adds headwinds to US-China relations





A dispute over air links between the United States and China has become another sticking point in efforts to improve relations between the countries after Joe Biden and Xi Jinping agreed that stabilizing ties was needed in November .

The United States has offered to grant Chinese airlines the same number of weekly flights between the two countries as American carriers, but only if they agree not to fly over Russia, according to six people familiar with the talks.

Moscow has banned US carriers from flying over the country after Washington banned Russian airlines from flying to the United States following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Chinese airlines are not barred from entering Russian airspace.

American carriers have 12 weekly flights to China, while Chinese airlines have eight to the United States. US carriers face higher fuel costs than their Chinese rivals whose routes between Russia and the United States are much shorter.

US airlines have pressured the Biden administration not to grant more flights to China because of the cost discrepancy. The shorter route over Russia also allows Chinese carriers to fly directly to the US East Coast.

A Chinese embassy official said Beijing’s proposal to equalize the number of weekly flights to give 12 flights to both sides was entirely reasonable. He blamed Washington for the deadlock in the negotiations, saying China did not accept that its carriers had to avoid flying over Russia.

Slow progress right now is not what we want to see. Frankly, the responsibility lies with the US side, the official said. A problem between the United States and Russia is not a problem between the United States and China, much less should it serve as a basis for demanding so-called reciprocity.

The Chinese diplomat added that Xi and Biden had agreed on the need for more people-to-people exchanges between the countries when the leaders met at the G20 summit in Bali in November and stressed that more flights were needed to achieve this. objective.

But US carriers, with support from some members of Congress, want the Biden administration to resist granting more flights to Chinese airlines.

American Airlines chief Robert Isom told CNBC this week that there can be no level playing field.

We need to have the ability to fly the same distances and not consume more fuel and save time, he said. But he added that he hoped Beijing and Washington would find a solution given that there was a lot of demand.

The National Security Council and State Department declined to comment on the status of U.S.-China negotiations. But an NSC spokesman said he was aware of concerns from US airlines.

It cannot be business as usual with Russia in the face of Russia’s unlawful war of aggression in Ukraine, the NSC spokesman said.

The dispute is the latest thorn in the side of US-China relations, which have reached their worst state since relations between the nations normalized in 1979. After Bali, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Beijing, but he canceled his trip. after a suspected Chinese spy balloon flew over the United States.

The Chinese official said another reason for not accepting the US condition to bypass Russia was that airlines from other countries, such as India and the United Arab Emirates, were flying over Russia without facing repercussions to the States. -United.

We hope the US side can refrain from politicizing the issue and consult with us for a proper solution, he said.

A US airline executive said US carriers were also backing down because Chinese carriers cared more about the prestige of multiple flights than having full planes. He said that put US carriers at a disadvantage because they wanted to operate fewer, but fuller, flights to ensure profitability.

China wants to increase the number of business visitors as it tries to attract investment from foreign companies after ending its zero-Covid policy. Beijing ultimately wants to see a big increase in the number of flights between countries but has proposed an increase to four for now.

Recommended

Steve Saxon, head of the Asia travel practice at McKinsey, suggested that one of the reasons US carriers have resisted an overall increase in their own flights to China was that they weren’t suffering from the relatively high number weak.

U.S. carriers…are lacking capacity due to a lack of aircraft and pilots, and are fully deployed on profitable domestic and transatlantic routes, Saxon said, adding that South Korean and Japanese carriers were exiting the market. US-China standoff.

Underlining the slow increase in flights between countries, the number of scheduled flights from China to the United States in March was only 6% of the March 2019 level before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the data provider. and aviation consultancy Ishka Global. By comparison, flights from China to Europe are back to 23% of their March 2019 level.

Additional reporting by Chan Ho-him in Hong Kong

Follow Demetri Sevastopulo on Twitter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/06a44def-5c30-4117-823e-2ca6091e0e1e The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos