UK Equities: A Once in a Decade Opportunity!

UK stocks are well represented in my portfolio. It works well for me because I focus on earning dividends and reinvesting them over time. It is a compound interest rate strategy.

The FTSE 100 may be pushing up and is once again approaching 8,000. But I don’t think that tells the whole story. Many stocks in the UK are trading at incredibly low values. And this provides a unique opportunity to buy stocks at rock-bottom prices.

Let’s see why.

gloomy field

Certain areas of the market are trading at impressive discounts. So what are they? Well, I’m focusing on financial stocks, including banks and homebuilders.

Financial stocks in the UK have not been very popular with investors for some time. But stocks plummeted after the Silicon Valley Banking (SVB) fiasco in March. Barclays, HSBC and Standard Chartered were down more than 20%.

The stock rose after investors realized that the unique circumstances that caused SVB to fall were unlikely to affect Europe’s major banks.

But it wasn’t just banks that were affected. Insurance, pensions, wealth management and other companies have been significantly impacted. Phoenix Group was one of the stocks down more than 10%.

The key feature that ties all these stocks together is that they are very different from the failing SVB. Well-managed financial institutions hedge interest rates and have plenty of liquidity. SVB doesn’t.

Meanwhile, homebuilder stocks were also affected by the SVB crash. Investors suspected a credit crunch would follow. But homebuilders plummeted late last year as conditions deteriorated.

Companies like Persimmon are currently trading near 10-year lows. However, conditions began to improve. In fact, I just got a mortgage quote and the interest rate is down from the January quote. And this was reflected in personal sales data.

Being able to buy a home builder at this price can be a truly once-in-a-decade opportunity. I also suggest that panic-induced corrections in financial stocks don’t come all that often. In my opinion, now is a good time to buy.

my recommendation

The above fields are mainly the areas where I am focusing my investment. After all, as a value investor, it’s certainly easier to find undervalued stocks in depressed sections of the market.

One of my top picks is Barclays. It has made up for the past two months as the share price gradually rose after the SVB shock. The company is only 5 times earnings, and I think the overall outlook for the company is positive.

Interest rates are very high right now and the size of the group’s impairment costs is a bit concerning. However, I am buying on the medium term, when Bank of England rates are expected to fall to 2-3%. This is ideal for banks.

At slightly lower rates, we can expect net interest income to remain strong, but the cost of impairment will be lower.

I also added FTSE 100 stalwarts Legal & General and home builder Vistry. The latter have reported improvements in private sales data, but are somewhat insulated from the current difficult conditions of ‘partnership business’ (affordable housing).

