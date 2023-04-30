Biden praises the absolute courage of an American journalist detained in Russia





President Biden called for the release of Evan Gershkovich, an American Wall Street Journal reporter jailed in Russia, praising his courage and saying the United States was working tirelessly to bring him home.

Mr. Gershkovich was arrested in Russia last month and charged with espionage, a charge his employer and the United States emphatically deny. The State Department this month designated the journalist as wrongfully detained, meaning the US government considers him the equivalent of a political hostage.

In a speech Saturday at the White House Association’s annual Correspondents’ Dinner, Mr. Biden spoke of Mr. Gershkovich’s absolute courage and said everyone at the event stood with the reporter.

Worked every day to secure his release, looking for opportunities and tools to bring him home. We keep the faith, Mr. Biden told the audience. Our message is: Journalism is not a crime.

Mr Gershkovich’s case represents the most significant attack on international journalists in Russia since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February last year. It is also the first time that a Western journalist in Russia has been accused of espionage since the end of the Cold War.

In his Saturday speech, Mr Biden affirmed the importance of a free press around the world and also referred to Austin Tice, a freelance journalist who disappeared in Syria in August 2012, shortly after the start of the country’s civil war. It is believed that since then he has been held captive by the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

Evan and Austin should be released immediately along with any other Americans held hostage or wrongfully detained overseas, Biden said. Debra and Marc Tice, Mr. Tice’s parents, wrote an opinion piece, published in The Washington Post last August, in which they urged Mr. Biden to step up diplomatic efforts to free him.

Mr Biden also called for the release of Paul Whelan, a former US Marine serving a 16-year prison sentence in Russia on what the US says are bogus espionage charges, and addressed Brittney Griner, a WNBA star who was released in a prisoner exchange in December after being held for nearly 10 months in Russia. He said he was looking forward to seeing Ms. Griner, who was in attendance at the dinner, play basketball professionally again.

US officials fear the arrest and charges against Mr. Gershkovich, 31, signal an even harsher Kremlin crackdown on independent media and the free flow of information in Russia. This month, in another escalation, a Moscow court sentenced Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Kremlin critic and Washington Post contributor, to 25 years in prison, an unusually harsh sentence that is longer than is often pronounced for murder.

Mr Gershkovich appeared in court in Moscow on April 18, the first time he has been seen in public since his arrest. During the hearing, a judge dismissed Mr. Gershkovich’s appeal to lift his pre-trial detention. Mr. Gershkovich was returned to Lefortovo prison in Moscow.

After the decision, one of Mr Gershkovich’s lawyers, Maria Korchagina, told reporters he was ready to assert his right to free journalism and to defend himself.

