Dividend yield 7.8%, 6.8%! 2 Plunging UK Stocks to Buy in May

I think this unloved UK dividend stock could be a great buy next month.

springfield properties

Scottish homebuilder Springfield Properties (LSE:SPR) has lost 40% in its share price over the past year.

Like most of its peers, Springfield declined as tough economic conditions and rising interest rates reduced demand for new homes. Amid persistently high inflation, the prospect of further action by the Bank of England remains a threat to business in 2023.

But the resilience of the homebuilding industry makes me consider adding a beaten builder to my portfolio today. With earnings and dividend forecasts revised upward, we believe a strong share price rally is possible.

Taylor Wimpey is the newest major home builder to say that the recovery of buyer interest continues to gain momentum. On Thursday, it announced that its net private sales rate for the week between January 1 and April 23 was 0.75 per share. This is up from 0.62 recorded between Lunar New Year and February 26th.

Springfield Properties will reportedly reduce its annual dividend per share from 6.2p to 4.4p for this fiscal year (through May). However, with market conditions likely to improve, city analysts believe total compensation will rise to 5.7 pence in fiscal year 2024.

This means the builder’s current 12-month healthy dividend yield of 5.2% will rise to 6.8% next year.

I think Springfield is the best income stock to buy and hold for the long term. A weak pipeline in housing development means the UK’s housing crunch should continue and property prices will continue to rise.

And Scottish businesses are committed to expanding to capitalize on this trend. Recent acquisitions include luxury home builder Mactaggart & Mickel and timber frame producer Timber Systems last summer.

stable residential income

Keeping with the real estate theme, we think investing in Residential Secure Income (LSE:RESI) is a good idea.

Soaring home rental costs are one of the reasons home builders are seeing an increase in buyer demand. According to the latest government figures, private rentals in the UK have risen by an average of 4.7% per year through February. This was up from 4.4% in the 12 months to January.

Even in Residential Secure Income, rents are rising much more strongly. This is thanks to a particularly strong focus on the family housing sector. Rents here rose 5.3 percent in the three months to December.

As with the home buying market, the imbalance between supply and demand in the rental sector is likely to persist. The growing exodus of buy-to-let investors is exacerbating the situation.

Like Springfield Properties, Residential Secure Income’s revenue is being impacted by rising construction cost inflation. But all things considered, I still expect revenues here to grow significantly over the next few years.

Today, the real estate investment trust (REIT) has a high dividend yield of 7.8% per year through September. We used the recent weakness in the share price as a buying opportunity. Shares are down 38% over the past 12 months.

