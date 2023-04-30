US accuses Chinese Coast Guard of harassing Philippine ships





WASHINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) – The United States on Saturday urged China to stop harassing Philippine vessels in the South China Sea, pledging to stand with the Philippines after a new maritime confrontation between the two Asian countries .

“We call on Beijing to desist from its provocative and dangerous conduct,” the US State Department said in a statement.

The Philippines on Friday accused the Chinese Coast Guard of “aggressive tactics” following an incident during a Philippine Coast Guard patrol near the Philippine-held Second Thomas Shoal, a flashpoint for the previous altercations located 105 nautical miles (195 km) off its coast.

China said on Sunday it was willing to handle maritime disputes with countries of concern in the South China Sea through friendly consultation and warned the United States against interference.

“The United States, as a country outside the region, should not interfere in the South China Sea issue or use the South China Sea issue to sow discord among countries in the region,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a written statement.

The Second Thomas Shoal is home to a small military contingent aboard a rusting US WWII ship that was intentionally beached in 1999 to bolster Philippine territorial claims. In February, the Philippines said a Chinese vessel aimed a “weapon-grade laser” at one of its supply ships.

China claims sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea, with a “nine-dash line” on maps that stretches more than 1,500 km off its mainland and intersects the exclusive economic zones of Vietnam, Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia. A 2016 international arbitration award rejected this line as having no legal basis.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Friday that the Philippine vessels entered Chinese waters and deliberately committed acts of provocation.

The State Department said Washington “stands with our Philippine allies to uphold the rules-based international maritime order.”

