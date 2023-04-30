



Yes, crude oil prices rose after Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February, peaking at $138 a barrel the following month. Overall in 2022, oil prices averaged $101 40pc higher than in 2021.

But oil prices haven’t risen 11-fold, and British energy companies’ profits have certainly not risen 11-fold. So how is this tax increase justified?

Some of the multinational oil majors that still operate in the North Sea actually posted huge profits last spring and summer as global energy prices collapsed.

However, they are overwhelmingly derived from non-UK operations in parts of the world where extraction costs are much lower.

In any case, North Sea production is currently dominated by small, independent UK-based operators.

They argue that the tax cuts that Hunt is arguing will lead to larger investments because the global energy companies lack massive balance sheets.

Conversely, as I learned while visiting Aberdeen a few days ago, nine out of ten local businesses have frozen their investment plans, wouldn’t it be strange?

Imagine taking on tens of millions of pounds in debt to start a complex offshore drilling project and tax rates nearly doubling as labor and material costs skyrocket.

Harbor Energy, one of the UK’s biggest independents, had just $6.4 million in after-tax profit last year after setting aside a staggering 1.2 billion (yes, 1 billion!) in its so-called energy profit levy.

Far from cash inflows, Harbor has announced the loss of 350 land jobs, mainly in Aberdeen. Meanwhile, the entire UK oil and gas industry is dealing with the worst strike in a generation among offshore workers.

North Sea operators have been lobbying the Treasury Department to set floor prices so that this astounding tax rate only applies when crude oil is above a certain level. They were flatly rejected.

However, Hunt needs to understand that unless this 75pc tax rate is lowered, North Sea production will be greatly reduced and probably exhausted entirely.

That would make OBR’s overblown oil and gas revenue forecasts ridiculous and could even cost the Exchequer money.

If this is truly an unexpected tax, Mr. Minister, why does it still apply when the price of Brent oil pumped from British waters is 20 per cent lower than before Putin invaded Ukraine?

And why extend this outrageous tax rate on so-called excess profits until 2028, when no one knows where oil prices will go?

