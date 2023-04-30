Texas man kills neighbors in overnight rampage DW 4/29/2023





A Texas man killed five of his neighbors after they asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they were trying to sleep.

The shooting in the city of Cleveland, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Houston, was reported late Friday evening.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said Saturday the shooter used an AR-style rifle.

Police were still looking for the 39-year-old suspect. More than 18 hours after the shooting, he is still at large.

Authorities have warned he may still be armed.

Police found clothes and a phone while searching the rural area around where the shooting took place, but tracker dogs had lost the scent.

“He could be anywhere now,” Capers said.

An 8-year-old child was among those killed in the shooting

Neighbors reportedly asked the suspect just before midnight to stop shooting.

“He had been drinking and he said, ‘I’ll do whatever I want in my front yard,'” Capers said.

The shooter then reportedly started shooting at his neighbours, killing an 8-year-old child and four others inside their home. All of the victims are believed to be Honduran nationals.

Capers said there were 10 people in the house and no one else was injured. Investigators do not believe they were members of the same family.

He said two of the victims were found on top of two surviving children.

“The Honduran ladies who lay on top of these children were doing so in an effort to protect them,” Capers added.

“Everyone who was shot was shot from the neck up, almost execution style,” Capers said.

He added that the police had already gone to the suspect’s home.

“Deputies came and told him about the fact that he fired his gun in the yard,” Capers said.

Protests across the United States for gun reform

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that the suspect may have left the county.

A judge had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect and granted $5 million ($4.49 million) bail, he added.

Shootings in the United States

The United States has seen at least 18 mass shootings since January 1. Mass shootings in the United States are defined as the death of three or more people.

Last week, a man in the US state of Missouri was charged with criminal action with a weapon and first-degree assault after shooting a black teenager who rang his doorbell.



