Armed US drones escort the evacuation of American citizens in war-torn Sudan





Armed drones escorted hundreds of Americans as they began their flight from war-torn Sudan on Saturday amid heavy fighting between the military and a rival paramilitary group.

The unmanned aerial vehicles flew over a convoy of buses as they made the 500-mile journey between the African nations capital of Khartoum and Port Sudan on the country’s east coast, a US official familiar with the country confirmed. case at NBC News. Several hundred Americans were on board at least a dozen buses, said the official, who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The official said the US government would likely release more accurate figures on the number of people evacuated in the convoy once the Americans had safely reached the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Separately, a Pentagon spokesperson said the Department of Defense has deployed US intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets to support air and ground evacuation routes, which the Americans use.

Sabrina Singh, the Pentagon’s deputy press secretary, said the United States was moving naval assets to the region to provide all necessary support along the coast and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin had approved a request Department of State assistance to support safe departure.

Matthew Miller, spokesman for the State Department, said Saturday that intensive negotiations led by the United States with the support of regional and international partners have created the conditions for the evacuation of citizens and non-citizens, including including the Saturday operation.

Smoke rises above the Sudanese capital Khartoum, Sudan on Saturday. Marwan Ali/AP

Elsewhere, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that US nationals were among some 1,900 foreign evacuees who arrived in the port of Jeddah by boat on Saturday. He did not specify how many Americans were on board.

The evacuation came as fighting continued despite the extension of a fragile truce between the country’s two top generals, Sudan’s de facto ruler General Abdel Fattah Burhan and his former deputy General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, a former camel trader widely known as Hemedti who leads the Rapid Security Forces, a rival paramilitary group.

The couple previously teamed up to co-orchestrate the coup that toppled the government in October 2021. But their alliance fell apart dramatically over how to handle the transition to civilian rule and a disagreement over how the Rapid Security Forces should be integrated into the armed forces and what authority should oversee the process.

Shelling, shooting and sniper fire in densely populated areas affected civilian infrastructure, including many hospitals. Khartoum, a city of some 5 million inhabitants, has become the front line.

In some areas of the capital and surrounding areas, residents told The Associated Press that shops were reopening and normalcy was gradually returning as the scale of fighting waned after the fragile truce. But in other areas, terrified residents told the AP that explosions thundered around them and fighters ransacked homes.

Several ceasefire attempts have so far failed.

Miller of the State Department said the United States continues to call on the Sudanese Armed Forces and Rapid Support Forces to end fighting that endangers civilians. He said Americans had been discouraged from going to Sudan.

There was good news as the International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that an 8-ton medical shipment, consisting of surgical dressings, anesthetics and other medical supplies, had arrived in Port- Sudan on Sunday.

The Red Cross said a second plane carrying additional supplies and emergency personnel was on its way to the country.

Josh Lederman

Henry Austin

Abigail Williams and Associated Press contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/armed-us-drones-escort-evacuation-american-citizens-war-torn-sudan-rcna82130 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos