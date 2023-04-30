Inside the United States, narrow-body roads under 100 miles this week





In the United States, the shortest narrow-body route this week was just 31 miles, flown by Alaska Airlines. Simple Flying has compiled a report of all narrowbody routes under 100 miles, and according to data from Cirium, there are 30 routes flown by seven carriers. In total, there are 294 flights with these parameters this week, with an average of 78 miles.

Unique routes in unique places

Because the state of Alaska is desolate and full of small towns and villages, Alaska Airlines flies a few routes on the list of routes under 100 miles. Although many smaller carriers use single-engine and twin-engine planes, Alaska is taking its Boeing 737s on flights as short as 31 miles, the shortest narrowbody route in the United States this week. Service is available once daily between Petersburg and Wrangell on the Boeing 737-700.

Alaska Airlines routes from Alaska Airlines are listed several times, including the longest flight in the search parameters. The carrier also deploys its 737-700s daily from Wrangell to Ketchikan, an 83-mile long route. The longest route on the list, at 95 miles, is from Juneau to Sitka, operated by Alaska’s 737-700s and -800s.

Narrowbodies are also used on island hopping in the United States, with two carriers. In the Caribbean Sea, JetBlue flies its Airbus A320s 68 miles between San Juan, Puerto Rico and St. Thomas Island, US Virgin Islands. In the Pacific, Southwest Airlines uses its Boeing 737 MAX 8 between Kahului and Kona on the 84-mile flight. Hawaiian Airlines operates the same route but with the Boeing 717.

The shortest route that connects two cities easily connected by car is between Colorado Springs and Denver at 72 miles. Southwest currently flies its three aircraft types on the 72-mile route, the Boeing 737-700, -800 and MAX 8. The route is also flown by other carriers like United Airlines, which typically deploys its Embraer E175s on the route and sometimes adds the Airbus A319. Interestingly, due to the proximity of the two airports, many flights divert to Colorado Springs whenever Denver faces inclement weather.

Delta Air Lines was on the list, flying its Boeing 717s from its hub at Minneapolis St. Paul International Airport to Rochester, Minnesota, a 76-mile route. American Airlines has two routes on the list, both departing from its hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, served by its Airbus A319s and A320s.

All routes, airlines and aircraft types

The table below shows all routes (one way) under 100 miles served by narrow bodies in the United States. Some airlines and routes are listed more than once because different aircraft are deployed on the same route.

Airline company

original name

Recipient’s name

equipment name

Distance (in miles)

Alaska Airlines

Wrangel

Petersburg, AK

Boeing 737-700

31

Jet Blue Airways

San Juan, PR

St. Thomas Island, VI

Airbus A320

68

South West Airlines

Denver, CO

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Boeing 737-800

72

Denver, CO

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Boeing 737-700

Denver, CO

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Boeing 737 MAX 8

American airlines

Charlotte-Douglas, North Carolina

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC

Airbus A319

76

Charlotte-Douglas, North Carolina

Greenville/Spartanburg, SC

Airbus A320

Delta Airlines

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Rochester, Minnesota

Boeing 717

76

American airlines

Charlotte-Douglas, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

Airbus A319

82

Charlotte-Douglas, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina

Airbus A320

Alaska Airlines

Wrangell, AK

Ketchikan, AK

Boeing 737-700

83

Hawaiian airlines

Kahului/Maui, Hawaii

Kona/Hawaii, HI

Boeing 717

84

South West Airlines

Kahului/Maui, Hawaii

Kona/Hawaii, HI

Boeing 737 MAX 8

84

Sun Country Inc

Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Eau Claire, WI

Boeing 737-800

85

Alaska Airlines

Sitka, AK

Juneau, AK

Boeing 737-700

95

Sitka, AK

Juneau, AK

Boeing 737-800

What are your thoughts? Let us know what you think in the comments section.

