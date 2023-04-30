Danger and Deja Vu: What 2011 Can Tell Us About the US Debt Ceiling Crisis | American economy





Angered by the size of the public debt, House Republicans have passed a bill that ties spending cuts to any lifting of the US debt ceiling. A tense fight escalates, with Democrats refusing to budge and hard-line Republicans sinking. Without a solution, economists and others warn, the United States could be plunged into economic disaster.

You can be forgiven a sense of deja vu. All of this has happened before. Except this time it could be worse.

The federal government has a legal maximum on the amount of debt it can accumulate, often called the debt cap or debt limit. Congress must vote to increase that limit and has done so 78 times since 1960, often without a fuss. But in recent years, the debt negotiations have become Washington’s most heated and potentially dangerous debate.

This year’s fight appears to be the riskiest since 2011, when Republicans used the debt limit debate as a bargaining chip to cut spending. It was a fight until the end. A former congressman told The New York Times that the battle drew parallels and distinctions to other tumultuous periods such as the Civil War.

With stock markets reeling and 72 hours to go before the United States defaulted on its debts, a catastrophe that threatened to wreak havoc on the economy, Republicans and Democrats finally stood down. agreed to a bill that raised the debt ceiling by $900 billion and cut spending by nearly the same amount.

For Republicans, especially new right-wing Tea Party members who refused to budge even as default loomed, it was a political victory.

Politics is once again deeply embedded in this year’s debt ceiling debate and many see it as a reflection of the 2011 debt ceiling crisis.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is caught between his party’s moderate and far-right factions. Although McCarthy has rallied his party behind a House bill, Democrats have so far refused to negotiate.

The US Treasury is already running at full speed. In January, the Treasury began using extraordinary measures to avoid defaulting on US debt as the debate over raising the limit began. Some believe that the US government’s default date — the so-called X-date when the government officially runs out of funds to pay its bills — will come at the end of July, giving the GOP and Democrats less than three months to find a solution.

The United States has never defaulted on its debt. Failure to find a solution would send stock markets teetering, federal benefit recipients might not receive their monthly checks, parts of government would shut down, and long-term damage would be inflicted on the U.S. economy, the president says of the Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell.

Fights over the US debt ceiling are common and usually resolved after a bloviation session. Wall Street has so far ignored this junk, betting on a repeat. But, as in 2011, all of that could change as Date X approaches. This time, Tea Party Republicans have been replaced by even tougher politicians, the Freedom Caucus, who reluctantly signed on to McCarthy’s plan. , but have vowed to hold their ground for cost reductions, whatever the cost.

What will hurt the economy is what we have seen in the past two years: record spending, record inflation, record debt. We already know it’s hurting the economy, Representative Jim Jordan, a founding member of the Freedom Caucus, told Reuters.

David Kamin, a law professor at New York University who served as an economic adviser to the Obama and Biden administrations, including during the 2011 crisis, said: Congress negotiated [the debt ceiling] over the many decades it has been in its present form. But what is different in this episode, and in the 2011 episode, is the very credible threat from the Republican side of not raising the debt ceiling, of demanding a broad policy package in exchange for a vote. He added: This then sets up a dangerous negotiation where what is at stake is serious repercussions for the economy.

A default would be catastrophic for the US and global economy, creating instability in financial markets and disrupting government services. But, as the 2011 crisis showed, even getting close to default has a price. Markets crashed and ratings agency S&P downgraded the United States’ credit rating for the first time in history, making it more expensive for the country to borrow money. The cost of borrowing increased by $1.3 billion the following year and continued to be more expensive years later, essentially offsetting some of the cost-cutting measures of the negotiations.

For some economists, this was only the short-term impact. Spending cuts ushered in years of fiscal tightening whose effects have been felt for years.

Chuck Schumer takes questions from reporters this week. Photo: Tom Brenner/Reuters

We were still in a fairly depressed economy and recovering from the great recession when these cuts were instituted. They just made the recovery last much longer than it should have, said Josh Bivens, chief economist at the Economic Policy Institute, a left-wing think tank. Over the next six or seven years, truly valuable public goods and services were not provided because they were cut so sharply.

Government spending tends to rise after recessions, but federal spending per capita fell after the debt crisis. Bivens argues that if government spending had remained at normal levels, the unemployment rate would have returned to its pre-recession level five or six years before 2017, when the labor market finally recouped its losses.

This time around, the Republican bill, called the Limit, Save and Grow Act, would increase the debt ceiling by $1.5 billion in exchange for $1.47 billion in cuts over the next fiscal year and a 1% spending increase cap thereafter. The Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill would cut federal spending by $4.8 billion over the next 10 years.

The bill would mean cuts to things like defense, education and social services over time, though Republicans have outlined a few specific cuts in the bill. House Republicans are proposing to scrap Joe Bidens’ student aid program, make tougher work requirements for government benefits, namely Medicaid, and cut several of the Tax Reduction Act investments. inflation, especially clean energy tax credits.

The IRS would lose $71 billion in funding under the new bill, a move that would lead to more lenient tax collection and ultimately cost the federal government $120 billion over the next decade. Republicans have been targeting the IRS for budget cuts for more than a decade, weakening agency tax enforcement on corporations and the wealthy and allowing an $18 billion loss in government revenue, ProPublica estimated. in 2018.

While Republicans are using old tricks from 2011, Democrats seem to have learned lessons from the Obama-era feud. After 2011, the Obama administration refused to negotiate the debt ceiling. Biden and other Democratic leaders continued the practice: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the Republican bill dead on arrival when it arrived in the Senate.

President Biden will never force the middle class and working families to bear the burden of tax cuts for the wealthy like this bill does, White House press secretary Karine said on Wednesday. Jean-Pierre, in a press release. Congressional Republicans must act immediately and unconditionally to avoid a default and ensure that the full faith and credit of the United States is not endangered.

The question now is: what are the political costs for Democrats and Republicans? As the crisis deepens, how long will they hold out and who will bow?

Although Republicans preach fiscal discipline, US debt has actually increased by $7.8 billion under the Trump administration. Spending cuts would also likely target pro-GOP spending. The party has already had to make a tough compromise on ethanol tax credits, which were ultimately left intact at the behest of Corn Belt Republican lawmakers. And McCarthy still lost four Republican votes, the most he can afford to lose with the narrow majority of Republicans in the House. He has little room to compromise even though he can get Biden to negotiate.

Matt Gaetz, a Republican Representative from Florida and another member of the Freedom Caucus, voted against McCarthys’ bill and said in a statement it would increase Americas debt by $16 billion over the next ten years.

Gaslighting America’s Nearly $50 Billion Debt Is Something I’m Aware Of [sic] can’t stand right now, Gaetz said.

Kamin pointed out that Republicans only focus on the debt ceiling as a leverage point when there is a Democratic president, the debt ceiling has been raised three times during Trump’s presidency, which shows that their goal is less about actually reducing the deficit than playing politics.

The Republican Party, at least elements of the Republican Party, have organized using this as a litmus test for adherence to their beliefs and are really focusing on this as a core part of their platform, Kamin said. But the fight is not fundamentally about deficits and debt, he said. It is a political fight.

As in 2011, both sides are locked in a chicken party and waiting for the opposition to crumble. If neither side bats an eyelid, the impact on the economy will be felt for years.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2023/apr/30/us-debt-ceiling-congress-republicans-democrats-2011 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos