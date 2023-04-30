Weekly Deals: Best Smartphone Deals in UK, US, Germany and India





There are discounts on Samsung and Apple flagships this week, and there are plenty of interesting offerings on the mid-range as well. You can use the links below to go to the relevant region.

uk

The Samsung Galaxy A34 has been on the market for less than a month, but the price is dropping significantly. The 8/256GB model dropped to 300. For comparison, the 6/128GB model was launched as a 350. The phone is a solid midrange at 6.6 120Hz. FHD+ AMOLED display, IP67 rating, Dimensity 1080 chipset, 48+8+5MP camera setup and 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

The Poco F4 GT is older and turned a year old a few days ago. But this old dog still has it, with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset driving a 6.67 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display (HDR10+). It has a pop-up magnetic shoulder trigger so it looks and feels like a gaming phone. The original 8th gen 1 chip tends to run hot, but still packs a lot of GPU power into the 450.

The next generation of Pixel phones are coming soon and the 7a should be an exciting one. It might turn out to be better value for money, but it’s not so great in terms of pure hardware. The Pixel 7 has come down in price over time, so it should be somewhere between the two.

If you buy a Pixel, you’re going all-in on the Google ecosystem with the Pixel Watch and noise-canceling buds like the Pixel Buds Pro.

If not, here is an alternative from Samsung. The Galaxy Watch5 and Watch5 Pro themselves will soon be replaced by the next generation. However, these went through price cuts during the year. As an inexpensive alternative to the Pixel Buds Pro, there are also the Galaxy Buds2.

USA

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series has kept the price down for a while, but now you can get the Ultra for $1,000. It has one of the best cameras on the market, especially the US market. The Galaxy S23+ is $150 cheaper than the Ultra, but it lacks the screen, S Pen features, and lacks a 200MP camera.

For the base Galaxy S23, it now makes more sense to buy the 256GB model instead of the 128GB model. That’s because there’s only $60 between the models, and the price offered by Amazon is lower than what Samsung.com charges. A 128GB device costs $800, and a 256GB device costs $860. one.

The new Galaxy A54 comes with a much improved Exynos 1380 chipset. It features a 6.4 120Hz FHD+ display, IP67 rated body, 50+12+5MP cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 25W charging.

You can pair your Galaxy phone and Galaxy Watch. Watch5 and Watch5 Pro models are trending down in price as the 6 Series launch approaches.

We found some interesting game options this week. Logitec G Cloud is $50 off MSRP. It’s a streaming-focused handheld with over 12 hours of battery life, 7 1080p displays of great quality, and great hardware controls from Logitec. If you don’t have a console or gaming PC at home, you can use services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. That way, you can stream to them as well.

Alternatively, you can mount a Razer Kishi controller to your phone for a similar setup. Depending on your phone, you can also play some AAA mobile games outside of G Cloud’s capabilities. This is the original version of Kishi, not v2, but it has clearance, so it’s very cheap.

germany

The Samsung Galaxy A34 is more expensive in Germany than in the UK, but importing it from the UK isn’t as easy as it used to be. Still, the 40/50 discount is nothing to sneeze at.

On the other hand, the Poco F4 GT is much cheaper than UK stores. It’s been over a year but this phone Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 has a powerful GPU and has onboard shoulder triggers for gaming.

The Realme C55 was launched a month ago and while the hardware isn’t jaw-dropping, it does confirm a few important things. For the 200, you get a large 6.72 FHD+ IPS LCD at 90Hz and a large 5,000mAh battery with fairly fast 33W charging (0-50% in 29 minutes). The Helio G88 and its single 64MP camera aren’t all that impressive.

The older Motorola Moto G82 and G42 are also worth considering. The G82 is slightly more expensive than the Realme, but has 5G connectivity (Snapdragon 695) and a 6.6 FHD+ display with a 120Hz AMOLED panel. It also produces an 8MP ultra-wide camera. The 5,000mAh battery with 30W charging is fairly comparable.

The Moto G42 is smaller than its siblings with a 6.4 FHD+ AMOLED display (60Hz) and is a 4G phone due to its Snapdragon 680 chipset. The 50+8+2MP cameras are similar (both can’t record 4K video), but the 5,000mAh battery shrinks to 18W charging. Still, this phone is 40% cheaper than the ht G82.

If you need a basic smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi A2 is for you. It’s about 100, offers a massive 5,000mAh battery (10W), has expandable storage and a 3.5mm headphone jack. 2GB of RAM is limited to the Android 12 Go edition, and the 6.52 IPS LCD offers HD+ resolution. We’ve linked both the A2 and A2+ below, the only difference between them is that the Plus has a fingerprint reader (whether it’s worth the premium is up to you).

Here are a few of Lenovo’s affordable tablets. The Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) has a 10.1 IPS LCD with 1,920 x 1,200px resolution. Compared to the similarly priced Amazon Fire HD 10, you get a better chipset and a more standard Android version instead of Amazon’s highly customized version.

I also have the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen). This particular model is equipped with LTE connectivity if required. It also has a much better chipset, a slightly better 10.61 IPS LCD (2,000 x 1,200px), and a larger 7,700mAh/20W battery (versus 5,100mAh/10W) than its non-Plus sibling.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 is less than half the price when new. It was two years ago, so it’s been a while. Still, Samsung has promised four years of OS updates, so the Watch4 is only half way through its lifecycle.

If you prefer the newer model, there’s also the Galaxy Watch 5, but the 44mm model costs almost $90 more. Also, Watch5 won’t be a new model for a long time, and Watch6 series will be released in a few months.

India

We wanted to start with a few premium products and found some significant discounts on Apple phones. In particular, the older iPhone 13 is 10,000 less than the iPhone 14. The new model is better, of course, but the upgrades are pretty minimal, except for the extra GPU core, the same chipset and 2GB of extra RAM. This is the only change worth mentioning.

If you don’t mind the premium of the vanilla model, check out the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max, which are discounted by 10,000 and 12,000 respectively. The Max version is 8,000 larger than the regular Pro, and features a larger display (6.7 vs. 6.1) and a larger battery (4,323mAh vs. 3,200mAh), but otherwise the same.

OK, let’s look at phones in the 20,000-30,000 range. The iQOO Z6 Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 778G chipset and is still one of the more powerful midrange options. It drives a 6.44 FHD+ 90Hz AMOLED display and runs on 66W fast charging (1-50% in 18 minutes) with a 4,700mAh battery.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite uses the Snapdragon 695 GPU which is almost twice as slow in certain benchmarks compared to the 778G. You get a larger display with a 6.72 IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate and a slightly larger 5,000mAh battery (67W charging).

Another member of the iQOO family, the Z6 Lite brings the Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 to the party. It’s not as powerful as the 695, but it’s not as big as the gap between the 695 and 778G. The phone has a 6.58 IPS LCD (120Hz) and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging.

You can get the Samsung Galaxy M14 instead for essentially the same price. It has a similar display (6.6 90Hz LCD) but offers a larger 6,000mAh battery (25W charging in India). Powered by Exynos 1330.

The new Realme Narzo N55 is a 4G phone with just over 10,000 units. It features a 6.72 90Hz IPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, Helio G88 and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charge (0-50% in 29 minutes).

If you want to go under 10,000, there’s the Lava Yuva 2 Pro. It comes down to the HD+ display (6.52 IPS LCD) and the Helio G37 chipset. Also, the 5,000mAh battery only supports 10W charging, not to mention that the camera has a 13MP sensor (50MP in the Narzo).

