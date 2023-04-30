Charlie Munger: US banks are full of bad commercial real estate loans





Charlie Munger warned of a storm brewing in the U.S. commercial real estate market, with U.S. banks full of what he said were bad debts as house prices plummet.

The comments from the 99-year-old investor and billionaire sidekick Warren Buffett come as the turmoil reverberates through the country’s financial system, which is banking on a potential meltdown in commercial real estate following a handful of bank failures .

It’s not as bad as it was in 2008, the vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway told the Financial Times in an interview. But trouble comes to banks like trouble comes everywhere else. In good times, you pick up bad habits… When bad times come, they lose too much.

Munger was talking on the veranda of his home in Greater Wilshire, a leafy Los Angeles neighborhood where he has lived for 60 years since he designed the property himself.

Dressed in a plaid shirt, Munger held court from his wheelchair as the troubles of ailing California bank First Republic unfolded in real time on a television screen broadcasting CNBC in the background.

Berkshire has long supported US banks during times of financial instability. The sprawling insurance giant invested $5 billion in Goldman Sachs during the 2007-08 financial crisis and a similar sum in Bank of America in 2011.

But the company has so far remained on the sidelines of the current crisis, during which Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank have collapsed. Berkshire has made bank investments that have worked very well for us, Munger said. We were also disappointed with the banks. It’s not that easy to run a bank smartly, there are a lot of temptations to do the wrong thing.

Their reluctance stems in part from the risks hidden in banks’ large commercial real estate loan portfolios. A lot of real estate isn’t as good anymore, Munger said. We have a lot of distressed office buildings, a lot of distressed shopping centers, a lot of other distressed properties. There’s a lot of agony there.

He noted that banks were already withdrawing from lending to business developers. Every bank in the country is much stricter on home loans today than they were six months ago, he said. They all seem [to be] too many problems.

Munger grew up in Omaha, Nebraska, a few hundred yards from where Buffett now lives. The two met in 1959, when Buffett was 28 and Munger 35. Munger, who once worked at a grocery store owned by Buffett’s grandfather, trained as a lawyer before being enticed into investing by his future partner.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman Warren Buffett, left, and Vice Chairman Charlie Munger have known each other since 1959 Scott Morgan/Reuters

Buffett credited Munger with encouraging him to abandon the cigar butt strategy adopted by his mentor Benjamin Graham, which involved buying cheap stocks similar to a discarded cigar where only a single puff of value remained.

In 2015, Buffett wrote in the 50th Annual Conglomerate Letter: The plan he [Munger] gave me was simple: forget what you know about buying fair businesses at great prices; instead, buy from wonderful businesses at fair prices.

This approach has served them well. Berkshire has generated compound annual returns of nearly 20%, twice the rate of the benchmark S&P 500 stock index, since 1965.

We were a creature of a particular time and a perfect set of opportunities, Munger said, adding that he had lived through a perfect time to be a common stock investor.

He and Buffett had greatly benefited [from] low interest rates, low stock market values, lots of opportunity, he said.

I wish my legacy was a more relentless determination to develop and use what I call uncommon sense

Munger said he got most of his money from just four investments: Berkshire, retailer Costco, his investment in a fund run by Li Lus Himalaya Capital, and Afton Properties, a real estate firm that owns apartment buildings. in California and New Jersey. Forbes estimates his fortune at $2.4 billion.

It’s the nature of things that a very smart, hard-working man can have three, four, five very good long-term opportunities to buy big companies at low prices, he said. It rarely happens.

Ahead of the company’s annual meeting on Saturday, tens of thousands of Berkshire shareholders will travel to Omaha to hear from the two nonagenarian investors as they witness something akin to a festival of capitalism.

But Munger warned that the golden age of investing was over and investors would face a period of lower returns.

It has become very difficult to have anything like the returns achieved in the past, he said, pointing to higher interest rates and a crowded field of investors looking for bargains and to looking for inefficient companies.

[At] At the exact moment the game gets harder, we have more and more people trying to play it, he said.

Berkshire has struggled at times to find worthwhile investments over the past decade, a fact epitomized by a cash balance often exceeding $100 billion and the company’s choice to buy back tens of billions of dollars of its own stock. .

Munger has also gone after his own industry, going after a glut of investment managers, which is bad for the country. Many of them are little more than fortune tellers or astrologers who extract money from their clients’ accounts, which [is] not being gained by any useful service.

He also had harsh words for redemption groups. There’s too much private equity, too many buyers of all kinds…it makes it a very difficult game for everyone.

The people who collect the fees are still doing well, he said of private equity fund managers. But he warned: People who aren’t very well served by paying all these fees may not want to pay them.

Where Buffett has emphatically told Berkshire shareholders never to bet against America, Munger is more cautious. I don’t think we can take it for granted that American democracy will thrive and flourish forever, he said. But I think I’ll stumble pretty well for quite a while yet.

Of his own imprint on the world, Munger said: I wish my legacy was a more relentless determination to develop and use what I call uncommon sense.

