Key nations walk out of US-Russia-China standoff, leaks show





Comment this storyComment

President Bidens’ global agenda faces significant challenges as major developing countries seek to escape the escalating clash between the United States, Russia and China and, in some cases, exploit this rivalry for their own benefit, according to classified US intelligence assessments.

The documents, among a wealth of US secrets leaked online via messaging platform Discord, offer a rare glimpse into the private calculations of major emerging powers including India, Brazil, Pakistan and Egypt, as ‘they attempt to straddle allegiances at a time when America is no longer the undisputed global superpower.

The previously undisclosed leaked intelligence findings also offer new insights into the obstacles Biden faces in garnering global support for his efforts to reject the spread of authoritarianism, contain the belligerence of Russia beyond its borders and to counter China’s growing global reach as a regional influencer. powers are trying to stay on the sidelines.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment. The Defense Ministry, where many of the documents were shared with senior leaders before being leaked online, declined to comment.

Matias Spektor, a research fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said developing countries are recalibrating at a time when America faces powerful new competition, as China projects new economic and military clout and Russia , although weakened by President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, demonstrates its ability to deflect Western pressure.

It’s unclear who will end up in pole position 10 years from now, so they need to diversify their risk and hedge their bets, Spektor said.

This is evident in Pakistan, which received billions of dollars in US economic and security aid after 9/11 but is now heavily dependent on Chinese investment and loans. According to one of the leaked documents, Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, argued in March that her country could no longer try to maintain common ground between China and the United States.

In an internal memo she titled Pakistans Difficult Choices, Khar, who previously served as Pakistan’s foreign minister, warned that Islamabad should avoid giving the appearance of appeasing the West, and said the Pakistan’s instinct to preserve partnership with the United States would end up sacrificing the full benefits of what she saw as the country’s true strategic partnership with China. The undated intelligence document does not detail how the United States gained access to the Khars memo.

Another document, dated February 17, describes Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs’ deliberations with a subordinate over an upcoming UN vote on the conflict in Ukraine, and what the government anticipated would be further Western pressure to support a resolution condemning the Russian invasion.

The aide informed Sharif that backing the measure would signal a change in Pakistan’s stance following its earlier abstention on a similar resolution, the intelligence document said. Pakistan had the ability to broker trade and energy deals with Russia, and backing the Western-backed resolution could jeopardize those ties, the aide noted.

When the UN General Assembly voted on Feb. 23, Pakistan was among 32 countries that abstained.

Pakistani officials and those from other countries named in the leaked documents declined to comment.

As key US allies in Europe and East Asia have come together to support Bidens’ campaign in Ukraine, supplying an ever-growing array of weapons and weaning itself off Russian energy, Washington has met resistance elsewhere.

The Biden administration has told these countries it is not asking them to choose a side between the United States on the one hand and China and Russia on the other, a message that Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized on his travels. But nations such as South Africa and Colombia are reluctant to see what they see as an implicit choice.

When Blinken visited South Africa last year, another emerging power that recently held military exercises with Russia and could refuse a request from the International Criminal Court to arrest Putin if he were to visit during of a summit this year, officials told the secretary to declare that they would not be intimidated into making decisions that do not suit them.

Similarly, India appeared to avoid taking sides between Washington and Moscow during a Feb. 22 conversation between Indian national security adviser Ajit Kumar Doval and his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, another of the leaked documents says.

He said Doval assured Patrushev of India’s support for Russia in multilateral fora and that New Delhi was trying to avert war from breaking out at a Group of 20 meeting chaired by the India, despite considerable pressure to do so. At the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in New Delhi a week later, disagreement over Ukraine led to a failure to find consensus on broader global challenges.

Doval, according to the leaked document, also cited India’s resistance to pressure to support the Western-backed UN resolution on Ukraine, saying his country would not deviate from the principled position that he had adopted in the past.

People familiar with India’s position say it does not support Russia’s war, pointing to a denunciation that Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed to Putin himself, but which it has long relied on the support of Moscow to the United Nations and has no choice but to maintain energy and economic ties with Russia.

Unlike the non-aligned movement that flourished during the Cold War, in which developing countries like Algeria and Cuba pushed back against colonialism and Western domination, experts say there is little common ideology today and no explicit allegiance between countries seeking to navigate this great power rivalry.

Central Asian countries, meanwhile, are looking to exploit this competition and capitalize on increased interest from the United States, China and Europe as they seek to reduce their reliance on of Russia, according to a Feb. 17 assessment by the Office of the Director of Intelligence. The document does not identify these countries, but they likely include countries like Kazakhstan that seek to diminish Russian influence and develop new energy and trade partnerships.

Leaders in the region are eager to work with whoever offers the most immediate deliverables, which for now is China, the document says.

Some officials from the Global South, a term used to describe parts of Asia, Africa and Latin America, are positioning themselves as a diplomatic bridge between the three rivals. Among them is Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula da Silva, who has sought to give his country a leading global role after a period of isolationist movements under predecessor Jair Bolsonaro.

Leaked documents outline Lulas’s proposal to form a global peace bloc to mediate US and Chinese interests and negotiate an end to fighting in Ukraine, saying the leftist Brazilian leader planned to discuss the initiative with President Xi Jinping during a visit to China. , which occurred in April.

Lula has angered NATO countries by suggesting that they prolong the Ukrainian conflict by supplying arms to Kiev and by proposing that, to achieve peace, Russia could cede part of the territory it controls in Ukraine while keeping the Crimean peninsula occupied, a prospect rejected by the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to intelligence cited in the leaked documents, Russian Foreign Ministry officials backed the Lulas plan, saying it would thwart the West’s aggressor-victim narrative over Ukraine. Shortly after returning from China, Lula hosted the Russian foreign minister in Braslia.

Lulas’s initiative was taking shape just as his government welcomed two warships from Iran, its American rival, both designated under a US sanctions program. A March document contained in the Discord leaks indicates that the Makran and Dena ships, which are part of Iran’s 86th deployed naval group, concluded a week-long port call in Rio de Janeiro on March 4.

The Pentagon said Lula likely approved the stopover to bolster his reputation as a global mediator and boost Brazil’s image as a neutral power, but said the visit did not necessarily indicate a major expansion of military relations between both countries, despite Iranian hopes of such an outcome. , indicates the document.

He added that the governments of Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Venezuela had rejected requests for parallel visits from Iran.

Prior to the visit, the document says, some Brazilian Navy officials had pressured the United States to urge the Lulas government to refuse the visit because they did not want Washington to view it as a realignment of Brazil’s external partnerships. .

According to the document, a senior Brazilian foreign ministry official said Brazil had no reason to link the visit to Iran’s poor human rights record or any legal reason to deny the visit. Iran. He said the Brazilian Navy downplayed the media visit but held a ceremony aboard the Dena.

Argentina’s President Alberto Fernndez, meanwhile, was considering using a renewed alliance of Latin American nations, including Argentina, Mexico and Brazil, to gain more power in negotiations with the United States. , China and the European Union, according to another leaked document.

As The Washington Post previously reported, the repercussions of US tensions with Russia are particularly acute in Egypt, which receives more than $1 billion a year in aid from Washington but has deepened its ties with Moscow. Russia builds Egypt’s first nuclear power plant and promises to supply it with military equipment.

The leaked documents show that Egypt is trying to navigate the standoff over Ukraine and ward off requests for military aid from Russia and the United States. President Abdel Fatah El-Sisi initially ordered the production of up to 40,000 rockets to be secretly supplied to Russia, according to US intelligence assessments, but then appeared to cave to US pressure and postponed the deal, instead agreeing to manufacture artillery shells for Ukraine.

Spektor said that despite attempts by the Biden administrations to cajole, rather than bully, developing countries into supporting his global priorities, they would likely remain wary.

These countries are watching the United States, and the United States is so much more powerful than them, Spektor said. When dealing with a mammoth, it doesn’t matter if the mammoth is sympathetic to what you say. When she moves, the earth still shakes.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2023/04/29/biden-foreign-policy-discord-leaks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos