A second convoy organized by the US government evacuates deprived US citizens from the conflict in Sudan





Washington CNN—

A second convoy of US citizens organized by the US government arrived in Port Sudan on Sunday as part of an effort to evacuate Americans from the conflict in Sudan.

A second convoy organized by the United States arrived in Port Sudan today. We are assisting U.S. citizens and other eligible individuals to travel to Jeddah, where additional personnel are ready to assist consular and emergency services, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Sunday in a statement on Twitter.

The second US convoy effort in as many days comes amid growing anger among Americans in Sudan who felt abandoned by the US government and left alone to handle the complicated and dangerous situation.

Deadly violence between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces that erupted earlier this month has left hundreds dead, including two Americans, and thousands injured. The country remains at risk of a humanitarian disaster as those still stuck in their homes face shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity.

Although a number of nations evacuated their citizens, the US government maintained for more than a week that conditions were not conducive to a civilian evacuation. All US government personnel were evacuated during a military operation last weekend.

But Miller said in his statement on Sunday that the United States has now facilitated the departure of nearly 1,000 American citizens from Sudan with the cooperation of global allies. Departure options for US citizens include seats on flights from partner countries, convoys from partner countries and international organizations, convoys organized by the US government and departures by sea as well, he added. .

The U.S. government’s organization and protection of convoys involved military surveillance, coordination with other nations on flights and convoys, and continued diplomatic contact with U.S. citizens in Sudan, Miller said, adding that there are less than 5,000 US citizens who have sought advice from the government.

After US and Saudi mediation, the Sudanese Armed Forces agreed to extend a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan for another 72 hours from midnight Monday morning. Earlier on Sunday, the Sudanese paramilitary Rapid Support Forces also agreed to extend the truce for 3 days from Monday midnight local time.

When the fighting will end in Sudan is unclear. Both sides claim control of key sites and fighting has been reported in places away from the capital Khartoum.

While various official and unofficial estimates place the Sudanese armed forces at around 210,000 to 220,000 men, the paramilitary forces are said to number around 70,000 but are better trained and better equipped.

This story has been updated with additional information.

