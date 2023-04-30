The Cost of Mining a Bitcoin in the United States Drops from $5,000 to $17,000 in 2023





It now costs Bitcoin (BTC) miners at least $17,000 to produce one BTC in the United States compared to $5,000 to $10,000 a year ago, according to mining data resource Bitcoin Hashrate Index and Luxor.

Bitcoin hash price fell 58% in one year

Unsurprisingly, soaring electricity rates in US states have contributed to rising Bitcoin mining costs.

Notably, between January 2022 and January 2023, the commercial electricity rate increased by an average of 10.71% per U.S. state, which is higher than the average increase in the consumer price index of 6.4 %.

Average increase in the industrial rate between January 2022 and 2023. Source: EIA/Hashrate Index/Luxor

Coupled with Bitcoin’s bearish performance in 2022, which saw a maximum drop from around $48,000 to below $15,000, it is evident that active miners have generated consistent losses due to rising operational costs and declining returns.

But that changed in the first quarter of this year, as the price of miner hash, or the price in USD per tera-hash per second per day (TH/s/d), increased by 31% thanks to the recovery of the Bitcoin price towards $30,000.

“Dark at the start of the new year, the lowest day for the hash price on a USD basis in the first quarter was January 1,” Hashrate Index researchers noted, adding:

“It was only from there that a 70% surge resurrected the price of Bitcoin during the quarter, and with it, the price of hash.”Bitcoin hashprice (in dollars). Source: Hashrate Index/LuxorIn which state is the cheapest and most expensive to mine Bitcoin?

New Mexico became the cheapest and, in turn, the most profitable state for Bitcoin miners in Q1 at $16,850 to mint one BTC. On the other hand, Hawaii was the most expensive at around $114,590.

Regionally, the states in the US South and Midwest are the most attractive to miners in terms of electricity.

Energy cost to produce 1 BTC in US states. Source: EIA/Hashrate Index/Luxor

More recently, some US states, including Arkansas, Montana, Missouri, Mississippi, and others, have taken concrete steps to protect crypto miners from excessive taxes and regulations. On the other hand, Texas has changed its utility and tax codes, tightening restrictions for crypto mining companies.

Energy deflation could boost miner profitability

Additionally, the researchers predict that Bitcoin mining margins will continue to grow based on the US Energy Information Association’s (EIA) expectations of energy price deflation.

Related:Bitcoin Advocates Gather at Texas State Capitol to Oppose Bill Cut Incentives

For example, the agency expects electricity demand to fall 1% in the second quarter, citing additional generation from renewable sources and cheaper natural gas prices. It further forecasts natural gas prices to remain below $3 in 2023 compared to the 2022 average of $6.45.

U.S. Wholesale Electricity Price Forecast

Lower operational costs could help otherwise cash-strapped bitcoin miners survive in 2023. For example, the stock price of Core Scientific, an already bankrupt bitcoin miner, has jumped more than 450% since the beginning of the year.

Similarly, the HI Crypto Mining stock index has climbed over 100% this year, showing a return of investor appetite for mining socks.

Performance of Bitcoin mining stocks in 2023. Source: Hashrate Index/Luxor/EIA

Hashrate Index researchers noted:

“If bitcoin’s price were to rise another 40% to $42,000 this year, most mining stocks would rise more than 50% from the current level, while the top four to five gainers would climb more than 150%.”

This article does not contain investment advice or recommendations. Every investment and trading move involves risk, and readers should conduct their own research when making a decision.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cointelegraph.com/news/mineflation-cost-to-mine-one-bitcoin-in-the-us-rises-from-5k-to-17k-in-2023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

