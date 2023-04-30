US condemns China’s ‘harassment’ of Philippines in South Pacific





The US State Department said on Saturday it “supports” the Philippines against China’s “infringement” of Southeast Asian countries’ “freedom of navigation” in the South China Sea, blaming the communist country of “harassment”.

“The United States stands with the Philippines in the face of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Coast Guard’s continued assault on freedom of navigation in the South China Sea,” the State Department said in a statement. a statement. “The images and videos recently released to the media are stark reminders of the PRC’s harassment and intimidation of Philippine vessels as they undertake routine patrols in their exclusive economic zone. We call on Beijing to desist from his provocative and dangerous conduct. The United States continues to monitor and monitor these interactions closely.”

The Philippines on Friday accused China of “aggressive tactics” following an incident last Sunday when a Chinese coast guard vessel caused a near collision by stranding a Philippine patrol boat in a disputed shoal in the South China Sea.

China claims sovereignty over much of the South China Sea, including parts of the exclusive economic zones of the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Indonesia.

A Chinese Coast Guard vessel blocking a Philippine Coast Guard vessel last Sunday. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A 2016 ruling by an international arbitral tribunal found that segments of China’s “nine-dash line” on maps to show its claims had no legal basis.

The State Department added that the United States “stands with our Philippine allies in upholding the rules-based international maritime order and reaffirms that an armed attack in the Pacific, which includes the South China Sea South, against Philippine armed forces, government vessels or aircraft, including those of the Coast Guard, would invoke the mutual defense commitments of the United States under Article IV of the Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty of 1951 with United States. “

During a patrol last weekend, the Chinese coast guard called Chinese waters “indisputable territory” and issued unspecified threats against the Philippine coast guard if they did not leave.

“Since you ignored our warning, we will take necessary action against you in accordance with the laws and all consequences will be borne by you,” the Chinese coast guard said last Sunday before tracking the Philippine ship and trying to bring it down. to block. the mouth of the shoal. The Philippine vessel withdrew for the safety of those on board, including journalists, and Captain Rodel Hernandez later called the Chinese vessels’ maneuver “very dangerous, adding that it violated international rules on the collision avoidance.

China has long demanded that the Philippines withdraw its small contingent of naval forces and tow away the actively commissioned but wrecked US warship BRP Sierra Madre which was deliberately abandoned on the shoal in 1999 to serve as a symbol of territorial claim from Manila on the atoll.

China’s foreign ministry accused the Philippines of being aggressive in the incident, saying it encroached on its waters.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

