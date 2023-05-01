Texas: 5 people shot dead, including 8-year-old fugitive suspect, San Jacinto County Sheriff says





A gunman remains at large after allegedly killing five people, including an 8-year-old child, at a home in Cleveland, Texas, following a Friday night rampage that began with a noise complaint about gunshots, according to San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, identified as Francisco Oropeza, 38, was apparently firing a gun in his yard when neighbors asked him to stop because a baby was trying to sleep, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said . The suspect then opened fire on neighbors, Capers said.

Authorities located the victims Friday evening after receiving a report of harassment around 11:30 p.m. local time, the sheriff said.

The victims, they walked up to the fence and said, Hey, you wouldn’t mind shooting in the yard. We have a young baby trying to fall asleep, Capers said.

The suspect, who had been drinking, replied: I will do what I want in my front yard.

A doorbell camera at the victims’ home at one point captured the suspect approaching with his rifle, Capers said.

Several people were shot around the residence, Capers said. Two female victims in a bedroom used their bodies to protect two young children who survived, he added.

They were trying to take care of them and keep them alive, Capers said of the victims.

The victims were shot above the neck at point-blank range, almost execution-style, Capers said.

The deceased was identified as Sonia Argentina Gzman, 25; Diana Velzquez Alvarado, 21; Julia Molina Rivera, 31; Josh Jonathan Csarez, 18; and Daniel Henry Laso-Guzman,

Investigators followed Oropeza with his cellphone, but the trail went cold on Saturday evening, according to local law enforcement.

He could be anywhere now, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said at a news conference.

Authorities tracked Oropezas’ cellphone, but found it abandoned, along with some clothing, according to the sheriff. Texas Department of Corrections tracker dogs picked up the scent and then lost that scent, Capers said.

The FBI Field Office in Houston said on Twitter that it was participating in the manhunt.

We consider him armed and dangerous, said FBI Special Agent in Charge James Smith. Hes out there, and hes a threat to the community.

Authorities said they received earlier reports that the suspect fired a rifle in his yard.

The suspect was known to shoot a .223 rifle, according to Capers. Casings were discovered outside the house. At least three weapons were found at the suspect’s home. Investigators said they spoke with the suspect’s wife.

Authorities said they believe Oropeza is no longer in the area.

A local judge has issued an arrest warrant for the suspect.

There have been at least 174 mass shootings in the United States so far this year, according to Gun Violence Archive. CNN and the records define a mass shooting as a shooting that injured or killed four or more people, not including the shooter.

It’s not just in banks, schools, supermarkets or churches where Americans fear mass shootings, said Kris Brown, president of Brady, a gun violence prevention organization. , in a press release.

People in this country are being shot with assault weapons in their own homes, and that is the horrific reality we will continue to live in until our standards and policies change.

There were 10 people inside the home at the time of the shooting, according to the sheriff.

The victims range in age from 8 to around 40, Capers told reporters earlier on Saturday. The 8-year-old victim was pronounced dead in hospital.

Three people were taken to hospital, and two were assessed at the scene and released, authorities said.

Capers said the victims were from Honduras and some had arrived at the Houston home in recent days.

CNN has contacted authorities for more information.

Cleveland is about an hour northeast of Houston.

