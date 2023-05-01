Why Everyone is Watching Mt. Gox, US Gov Bitcoin Wallets Closely





Bitcoiners are eyeing federally held crypto.

On Wednesday, the price of Bitcoin plunged 7% in one hour. It also took most of the crypto market with it.

The drop came shortly before blockchain analytics firm Arkham said wallets linked to former crypto exchange Mt. Gox and the US government had moved large amounts of Bitcoin.

It turned out to be a false alarm following a bug fix that Arkham later said in a statement. But this led some to believe that the price drop was due to the government having started dumping large amounts of Bitcoin into the market.

Today we fixed a bug related to Bitcoin alerts that prevented us from under-sending alerts to a small subset of private label users. He was one of them. This fix will not affect any additional users and was unrelated to Arkham generated labels, we understand the impact https://t.co/VqbX04J2bM

Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) April 26, 2023

But the fact remains that government-owned Bitcoin and Mt. Gox coins are puzzling investors: On Thursday, another blockchain analytics firm, Glassnode, said the US government and Mt. Gox admin respectively hold 205,514 and 137,890 Bitcoins (over $10). billion in crypto) and advised investors to keep an eye on funds.

Indeed, when such amounts of Bitcoin are transferred, the market moves, according to experts.

But first, why does the US government hold Bitcoin? And what is Mount Gox?

Last year, the Department of Justice seized over $3 billion worth of Bitcoin affiliated with the Silk Road darknet market. They then sold off a large chunk of it and said they planned to sell more.

Mt. Gox, on the other hand, was a popular Bitcoin exchange that was forced to shut down eight years ago after a crippling hack. Once one of the largest exchanges in the world, it shut down in 2014 after losing 850,000 Bitcoin (currently worth $24.9 billion) in the massive exploit.

Investors who have lost their funds are still waiting to recover them from a fiduciary.

Christoph Ono, a contributor to the open-source bitcoin resource Bitcoin Design, told Decrypt that the plot is all about risk.

He said: Will the US government keep these Bitcoins forever? Or resell them? If so, will they do it in a way that reduces the impact on the market or will they just get rid of it all at once? Or sell them at auction? Who knows.

The fascination of looking at the portfolios where Mt. Gox funds are held is similar, he added. I think Mt. Gox is somewhat similar in that there are various unknowns,” Ono said. “At some point the coins will be released into the wild, but no one really knows when and how.

While Glassnode senior analyst James Check said large investors may be interested in government coins.

Periodically, the US government auctions these coins, which institutions in particular often find very attractive because they are in theory blessed and authorized by the US government, he said. In the past, some institutions have worried about where crypto assets are coming from when buying them and worried that they might unknowingly buy from bad actors.

No matter what, investors always keep an eye out for the big HODLers known as whales, especially the unorthodox ones like the US government.

Around $10 billion worth of bitcoin is a huge amount for the market to absorb, Evan Kaloudis, the developer behind Zeus, a noncustodial Lightning wallet, told Decrypt. For my part, however, I am delighted that the government is unloading them on the market to distribute them to new holders.

